The Anup Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,435.85
(-2.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

The Anup Enginee FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

61.92

61.7

63

Depreciation

-11.59

-10.5

-8.91

Tax paid

0.93

-7.94

-20.03

Working capital

25.34

27.18

Other operating items

Operating

76.6

70.43

Capital expenditure

2.72

50.64

Free cash flow

79.32

121.07

Equity raised

649.32

586.14

Investing

20.15

-44.22

Financing

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

748.79

663

