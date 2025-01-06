The Anup Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
61.92
61.7
63
Depreciation
-11.59
-10.5
-8.91
Tax paid
0.93
-7.94
-20.03
Working capital
25.34
27.18
Other operating items
Operating
76.6
70.43
Capital expenditure
2.72
50.64
Free cash flow
79.32
121.07
Equity raised
649.32
586.14
Investing
20.15
-44.22
Financing
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
748.79
663
