The Anup Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

3,128.75
(0.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:19:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.26

13.71

Op profit growth

1.77

0.21

EBIT growth

0.55

-3.06

Net profit growth

15.93

24.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.27

24.63

27.95

EBIT margin

21.56

22.14

25.97

Net profit margin

21.52

19.17

17.5

RoCE

16.42

17.94

RoNW

4.24

4.05

RoA

4.09

3.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

62.8

54.44

42.13

Dividend per share

8

7

7

Cash EPS

51.06

43.75

33.38

Book value per share

398.14

342.94

316.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.33

5.23

3.69

P/CEPS

7.78

6.51

4.66

P/B

0.99

0.83

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

9.95

7.42

4.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.52

-12.92

-31.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

148.73

114.09

Inventory days

99.39

113.08

Creditor days

-58.73

-43.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-60.25

-179.46

-84.01

Net debt / equity

-0.13

-0.07

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.73

-0.34

-0.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-48.62

-53.04

-44.96

Employee costs

-7.06

-6.22

-6.59

Other costs

-20.03

-16.09

-20.48

