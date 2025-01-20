Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.26
13.71
Op profit growth
1.77
0.21
EBIT growth
0.55
-3.06
Net profit growth
15.93
24.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.27
24.63
27.95
EBIT margin
21.56
22.14
25.97
Net profit margin
21.52
19.17
17.5
RoCE
16.42
17.94
RoNW
4.24
4.05
RoA
4.09
3.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
62.8
54.44
42.13
Dividend per share
8
7
7
Cash EPS
51.06
43.75
33.38
Book value per share
398.14
342.94
316.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.33
5.23
3.69
P/CEPS
7.78
6.51
4.66
P/B
0.99
0.83
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
9.95
7.42
4.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.52
-12.92
-31.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
148.73
114.09
Inventory days
99.39
113.08
Creditor days
-58.73
-43.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-60.25
-179.46
-84.01
Net debt / equity
-0.13
-0.07
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.73
-0.34
-0.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.62
-53.04
-44.96
Employee costs
-7.06
-6.22
-6.59
Other costs
-20.03
-16.09
-20.48
