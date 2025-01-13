The Anup Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.9
9.88
9.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
518.5
427.78
384.57
327.56
Net Worth
528.45
437.68
394.45
337.39
Minority Interest
Debt
20.28
34.34
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.35
12.82
13.09
12.47
Total Liabilities
563.08
484.84
407.54
349.86
Fixed Assets
328.77
304.41
215.72
213.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
103.86
0
20.16
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.9
0.72
1.44
0
Networking Capital
107.25
147.12
118.97
112.93
Inventories
165.28
126.92
90.2
66.78
Inventory Days
114.22
87.32
Sundry Debtors
127.24
148.56
124.8
110.31
Debtor Days
158.03
144.24
Other Current Assets
61.99
30.43
22.77
16.93
Sundry Creditors
-62.92
-65.83
-41.87
-26.95
Creditor Days
53.01
35.24
Other Current Liabilities
-184.34
-92.96
-76.93
-54.14
Cash
21.27
32.6
51.27
23.61
Total Assets
563.05
484.85
407.56
349.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.