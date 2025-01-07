Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
288.24
279.12
245.46
yoy growth (%)
3.26
13.71
Raw materials
-140.16
-148.06
-110.37
As % of sales
48.62
53.04
44.96
Employee costs
-20.35
-17.38
-16.19
As % of sales
7.06
6.22
6.59
Other costs
-57.71
-44.85
-50.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.02
16.06
20.48
Operating profit
70
68.82
68.61
OPM
24.28
24.65
27.95
Depreciation
-11.59
-10.5
-8.91
Interest expense
-1.03
-0.34
-0.75
Other income
4.54
3.72
4.06
Profit before tax
61.92
61.7
63
Taxes
0.93
-7.94
-20.03
Tax rate
1.5
-12.87
-31.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
62.85
53.76
42.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
62.85
53.76
42.96
yoy growth (%)
16.9
25.12
NPM
21.8
19.26
17.5
