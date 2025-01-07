iifl-logo-icon 1
The Anup Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,492.85
(1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR The Anup Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

288.24

279.12

245.46

yoy growth (%)

3.26

13.71

Raw materials

-140.16

-148.06

-110.37

As % of sales

48.62

53.04

44.96

Employee costs

-20.35

-17.38

-16.19

As % of sales

7.06

6.22

6.59

Other costs

-57.71

-44.85

-50.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.02

16.06

20.48

Operating profit

70

68.82

68.61

OPM

24.28

24.65

27.95

Depreciation

-11.59

-10.5

-8.91

Interest expense

-1.03

-0.34

-0.75

Other income

4.54

3.72

4.06

Profit before tax

61.92

61.7

63

Taxes

0.93

-7.94

-20.03

Tax rate

1.5

-12.87

-31.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

62.85

53.76

42.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

62.85

53.76

42.96

yoy growth (%)

16.9

25.12

NPM

21.8

19.26

17.5

