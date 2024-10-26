Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 6th July 2024

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Recommended final dividend Rs. 15 per equity shares and one time Special dividend of Rs. 5 per equity shares totaling to a dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 4th May 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company. The meeting of Board of director of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th March 2024 to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, 20th March 2024, interalia considered and approved Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, held by the members of the Company as on the Record Date The Board of Director of the company held today i.e. 20th March 2024 have consider and approved bonus share in proportion of 1:1 subject to approval of member of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024