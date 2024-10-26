iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

The Anup Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

3,091.6
(1.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:39:57 PM

The Anup Enginee CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 6th July 2024
Board Meeting4 May 202427 Apr 2024
The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Recommended final dividend Rs. 15 per equity shares and one time Special dividend of Rs. 5 per equity shares totaling to a dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 4th May 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company. The meeting of Board of director of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th March 2024 to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, 20th March 2024, interalia considered and approved Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, held by the members of the Company as on the Record Date The Board of Director of the company held today i.e. 20th March 2024 have consider and approved bonus share in proportion of 1:1 subject to approval of member of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
The Anup Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

The Anup Enginee: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR The Anup Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.