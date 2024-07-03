The Anup Engineering Ltd Summary

The Anup Engineering Limited (Formally known Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited) was incorporated in September, 2017. The name of the Company was changed to The Anup Engineering Limited on 29 January, 2019 on account of demerger. The Company is engaged inmanufacturing and fabrication of process equipment required for Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers, Drugs andother allied industries. The Company has a state of the art manufacturing facility set up at Ahmedabad. It is an ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 certified compliant company accredited with ASME U, U2, S and R stamps, PED 97/23/EC, NB registration and approved by IBR. In fact, Company was one of first fabricators approved by ISRO for supply of very critical and precise components for various satellite launch vehicles programs. The Company not only invested in latest design software but have built technically competent teams of engineers across functions. The Company laid foundations to become a complete solutions provider in future with strong competencies built around core competence which shall continue to be manufacturing. It have embarked on a Capex Plan of Rs. 150 Crore, starting from Financial Year 2019-20.In February 2019, the Company acquired land at Kheda (approx. 40 kms. from Odhav facility in Ahmedabad) for building a modern, state of the art facility which shall be a major cog in the progress and growth in the coming years. The Company have executed an export order for Centrifuge Machine of the value of Rs.60 lacs from U.K. in competition with the world leading manufacturers. The Company demerged from M/s. Arvind Limited and amalgamated into M/s. Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement in October, 2018. Accordingly, the Scheme was made effective on 30th November 2018. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 1,01,93,962 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the equity shareholders of Arvind Limited and the Company. The Companys Phase I new facility was commissioned and made operational in Kheda district of Gujarat. The Company acquired Mabel Engineers Private Limited, a manufacturing company in Tamil Nadu in 2023-24. The Companys Wholly owned subsidiary, Anup Heavy Engineering Limited merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and the merger was given effect from April 1, 2022.