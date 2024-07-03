Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹166.05
Prev. Close₹166.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.98
Day's High₹166.05
Day's Low₹166
52 Week's High₹214
52 Week's Low₹76
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)166.83
P/E48.55
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield0.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.05
7.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.78
4.4
8.04
6.69
Net Worth
23.83
11.6
8.24
6.89
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
33.46
29.04
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
33.46
29.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.39
0.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd
Summary
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Holmarc Slides and Controls Private Limited on February 11, 1993 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 01, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Jolly Cyriac and Mr. Ishach Sainuddin, the Company manufactures variety of scientific and engineering instruments for research, industry and education i.e. Imaging Instruments, Measuring Instruments, Spectroscopy, Analytical Instruments, Lab Instruments, Physics Lab Instruments, Breadboard/Table Tops, Optomechanics, Optics, Linear & Rotation Stages, Motorized Linear & Rotation Stages, Industrial Automation etc. The manufacturing plant situated at Ernakulam, in Kerala is equipped with latest machineries, equipment and instruments capable to manufacture diverse products. The Company gives maintenance and modification support for all products irrespective of the fact, be it warranty or year of purchase. Holmarc is unique to develop and manufacture products which require in-house multi-disciplinary capabil
Read More
The Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd is ₹166.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd is 48.55 and 7.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd is ₹76 and ₹214 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 58.14%, 6 Month at 45.66%, 3 Month at 41.92% and 1 Month at 3.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.