Summary

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Holmarc Slides and Controls Private Limited on February 11, 1993 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 01, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Jolly Cyriac and Mr. Ishach Sainuddin, the Company manufactures variety of scientific and engineering instruments for research, industry and education i.e. Imaging Instruments, Measuring Instruments, Spectroscopy, Analytical Instruments, Lab Instruments, Physics Lab Instruments, Breadboard/Table Tops, Optomechanics, Optics, Linear & Rotation Stages, Motorized Linear & Rotation Stages, Industrial Automation etc. The manufacturing plant situated at Ernakulam, in Kerala is equipped with latest machineries, equipment and instruments capable to manufacture diverse products. The Company gives maintenance and modification support for all products irrespective of the fact, be it warranty or year of purchase. Holmarc is unique to develop and manufacture products which require in-house multi-disciplinary capabil

