Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd Share Price

166
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

  • Open166.05
  • Day's High166.05
  • 52 Wk High214
  • Prev. Close166.05
  • Day's Low166
  • 52 Wk Low 76
  • Turnover (lac)4.98
  • P/E48.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)166.83
  • Div. Yield0.42
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

166.05

Prev. Close

166.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4.98

Day's High

166.05

Day's Low

166

52 Week's High

214

52 Week's Low

76

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

166.83

P/E

48.55

EPS

3.42

Divi. Yield

0.42

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:40 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.68%

Non-Promoter- 37.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.05

7.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.78

4.4

8.04

6.69

Net Worth

23.83

11.6

8.24

6.89

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

33.46

29.04

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

33.46

29.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.39

0.89

View Annually Results

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd

Summary

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Holmarc Slides and Controls Private Limited on February 11, 1993 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 01, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Jolly Cyriac and Mr. Ishach Sainuddin, the Company manufactures variety of scientific and engineering instruments for research, industry and education i.e. Imaging Instruments, Measuring Instruments, Spectroscopy, Analytical Instruments, Lab Instruments, Physics Lab Instruments, Breadboard/Table Tops, Optomechanics, Optics, Linear & Rotation Stages, Motorized Linear & Rotation Stages, Industrial Automation etc. The manufacturing plant situated at Ernakulam, in Kerala is equipped with latest machineries, equipment and instruments capable to manufacture diverse products. The Company gives maintenance and modification support for all products irrespective of the fact, be it warranty or year of purchase. Holmarc is unique to develop and manufacture products which require in-house multi-disciplinary capabil
Company FAQs

What is the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd share price today?

The Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166 today.

What is the Market Cap of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd is ₹166.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd is 48.55 and 7.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd is ₹76 and ₹214 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd?

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 58.14%, 6 Month at 45.66%, 3 Month at 41.92% and 1 Month at 3.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.31 %

