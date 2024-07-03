Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
19.45
14.01
16.5
12.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.45
14.01
16.5
12.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.09
0.86
0.03
Total Income
19.75
14.1
17.35
12.57
Total Expenditure
16.02
12.2
13.35
10.66
PBIDT
3.73
1.9
4
1.91
Interest
0.03
0.1
0.12
0.12
PBDT
3.69
1.8
3.88
1.79
Depreciation
0.55
0.37
0.43
0.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.82
0.43
0.66
0.41
Deferred Tax
-0.04
-0.06
0.25
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
2.37
1.06
2.53
1.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.37
1.06
2.53
1.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.37
1.06
2.53
1.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.36
1.06
3.52
1.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.05
10.05
7.2
7.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.17
13.56
24.24
15.23
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.18
7.56
15.33
8.21
