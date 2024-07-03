iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd Half Yearly Results

171.9
(3.55%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

19.45

14.01

16.5

12.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.45

14.01

16.5

12.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.09

0.86

0.03

Total Income

19.75

14.1

17.35

12.57

Total Expenditure

16.02

12.2

13.35

10.66

PBIDT

3.73

1.9

4

1.91

Interest

0.03

0.1

0.12

0.12

PBDT

3.69

1.8

3.88

1.79

Depreciation

0.55

0.37

0.43

0.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.82

0.43

0.66

0.41

Deferred Tax

-0.04

-0.06

0.25

-0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

2.37

1.06

2.53

1.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.37

1.06

2.53

1.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.37

1.06

2.53

1.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.36

1.06

3.52

1.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.05

10.05

7.2

7.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.17

13.56

24.24

15.23

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12.18

7.56

15.33

8.21

Holmarc Opto: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.