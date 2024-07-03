Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd Summary

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Holmarc Slides and Controls Private Limited on February 11, 1993 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 01, 2007 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Jolly Cyriac and Mr. Ishach Sainuddin, the Company manufactures variety of scientific and engineering instruments for research, industry and education i.e. Imaging Instruments, Measuring Instruments, Spectroscopy, Analytical Instruments, Lab Instruments, Physics Lab Instruments, Breadboard/Table Tops, Optomechanics, Optics, Linear & Rotation Stages, Motorized Linear & Rotation Stages, Industrial Automation etc. The manufacturing plant situated at Ernakulam, in Kerala is equipped with latest machineries, equipment and instruments capable to manufacture diverse products. The Company gives maintenance and modification support for all products irrespective of the fact, be it warranty or year of purchase. Holmarc is unique to develop and manufacture products which require in-house multi-disciplinary capabilities in optics, mechanics, electronics, physical sciences and software. Products which it developed with multidisciplinary resources for commercial manufacture include Hologram Microscope, Fluorescence Microscope, Monochromators, Spectrometers, Nano fiber Electrospinning units. Many of these products are exclusive, innovative and unique in design. Holmarcs unique products include Robotic Thin Film Coating System popularly known as Silar Coating Unit, Automated Spray Pyrolysis System for solar cells, Automated Lees disc apparatus for thermal conductivity measurements, Tribo-electric Measurement Station for load cell testing, Magneto-optic Kerr Effect Station (MOKE) for material study, LBIC and PL (Laser Beam Induced Current Measurement and Photo-Luminescence) system.Products which come under other category are Quantum Efficiency Measurement Station for solar cells, UV Laser Marking Station for photo-lithography, Automated Rotary Antenna Positioners, Spectroscopic Ellipsometer for thin film measurements, UV Ozone Cleaner, Spectroscopic Reflectometer, Photo Detector Measurement System, Raman Spectrometer, etc.The Company has come out with an Initial Public Offer of 28,50,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares and by raising of capital aggregating to Rs 11.4 Crores in Sep 23.