Summary

HVAX Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as HVAX Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2010 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to HVAX Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 8, 2024 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is founded by visionary promoters Nirbhaynarayan Singh and Prayagdatt Mishra for nearly 20 years in executing HVAC projects and turnkey projects. Established in 2010, HVAX began operations in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Since then, the Company evolved from the origins of acting as a HVAC project contractor and developed expertise in undertaking turnkey projects on engineering, procurement and execution of controlled environment infrastructure and cleanrooms; design, engineering and consultancy services for pharma and healthcare companies; and sale and supply of equipment. As a turnkey solution company, HVAX Technologies are a design-to-delivery controlled environment infrastructure and cleanroom solutions provider to provide end to end solution in designing, engineering, procurement, installation, testing, commissioning, management and operational support for customers in pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospital and biotech sector across India and internationally. Under the design, engineering and consulta

