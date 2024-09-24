iifl-logo-icon 1
HVAX Technologies Ltd Share Price

980
(3.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 951
  Day's High 980
  52 Wk High 957.45
  Prev. Close 943.7
  Day's Low 951
  52 Wk Low 461.7
  Turnover (lac) 17.64
  P/E 29.75
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 0
  EPS 31.72
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 272.13
  Div. Yield 0
HVAX Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

951

Prev. Close

943.7

Turnover(Lac.)

17.64

Day's High

980

Day's Low

951

52 Week's High

957.45

52 Week's Low

461.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

272.13

P/E

29.75

EPS

31.72

Divi. Yield

0

HVAX Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

HVAX Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HVAX Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:42 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.64%

Non-Promoter- 9.92%

Institutions: 9.92%

Non-Institutions: 23.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HVAX Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.68

0.62

0.62

0.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.92

16.59

11.39

7.21

Net Worth

30.6

17.21

12.01

7.83

Minority Interest

HVAX Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HVAX Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Nirbhaynarayan Singh

Managing Director

Prayagdatt Mishra

Non Executive Director

Shiv Kumar Mittal

Independent Director

B rinda Jitendrakumar Soni

Independent Director

Renuka Kunal Bajaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anandan Sengundamudaliar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HVAX Technologies Ltd

Summary

HVAX Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as HVAX Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2010 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to HVAX Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 8, 2024 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is founded by visionary promoters Nirbhaynarayan Singh and Prayagdatt Mishra for nearly 20 years in executing HVAC projects and turnkey projects. Established in 2010, HVAX began operations in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Since then, the Company evolved from the origins of acting as a HVAC project contractor and developed expertise in undertaking turnkey projects on engineering, procurement and execution of controlled environment infrastructure and cleanrooms; design, engineering and consultancy services for pharma and healthcare companies; and sale and supply of equipment. As a turnkey solution company, HVAX Technologies are a design-to-delivery controlled environment infrastructure and cleanroom solutions provider to provide end to end solution in designing, engineering, procurement, installation, testing, commissioning, management and operational support for customers in pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospital and biotech sector across India and internationally.
Company FAQs

What is the HVAX Technologies Ltd share price today?

The HVAX Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹980 today.

What is the Market Cap of HVAX Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HVAX Technologies Ltd is ₹272.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HVAX Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HVAX Technologies Ltd is 29.75 and 4.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HVAX Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HVAX Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HVAX Technologies Ltd is ₹461.7 and ₹957.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HVAX Technologies Ltd?

HVAX Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 92.45% and 1 Month at 57.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HVAX Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HVAX Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.65 %
Institutions - 9.93 %
Public - 23.42 %

