SectorEngineering
Open₹951
Prev. Close₹943.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.64
Day's High₹980
Day's Low₹951
52 Week's High₹957.45
52 Week's Low₹461.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)272.13
P/E29.75
EPS31.72
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.68
0.62
0.62
0.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.92
16.59
11.39
7.21
Net Worth
30.6
17.21
12.01
7.83
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Nirbhaynarayan Singh
Managing Director
Prayagdatt Mishra
Non Executive Director
Shiv Kumar Mittal
Independent Director
B rinda Jitendrakumar Soni
Independent Director
Renuka Kunal Bajaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anandan Sengundamudaliar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HVAX Technologies Ltd
Summary
HVAX Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as HVAX Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2010 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to HVAX Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 8, 2024 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is founded by visionary promoters Nirbhaynarayan Singh and Prayagdatt Mishra for nearly 20 years in executing HVAC projects and turnkey projects. Established in 2010, HVAX began operations in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Since then, the Company evolved from the origins of acting as a HVAC project contractor and developed expertise in undertaking turnkey projects on engineering, procurement and execution of controlled environment infrastructure and cleanrooms; design, engineering and consultancy services for pharma and healthcare companies; and sale and supply of equipment. As a turnkey solution company, HVAX Technologies are a design-to-delivery controlled environment infrastructure and cleanroom solutions provider to provide end to end solution in designing, engineering, procurement, installation, testing, commissioning, management and operational support for customers in pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospital and biotech sector across India and internationally. Under the design, engineering and consulta
Read More
The HVAX Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹980 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HVAX Technologies Ltd is ₹272.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HVAX Technologies Ltd is 29.75 and 4.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HVAX Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HVAX Technologies Ltd is ₹461.7 and ₹957.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HVAX Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 92.45% and 1 Month at 57.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.