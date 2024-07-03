Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹229.95
Prev. Close₹225.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹234.71
Day's High₹229.95
Day's Low₹210.2
52 Week's High₹331.7
52 Week's Low₹139.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)516.32
P/E51.9
EPS4.34
Divi. Yield0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.89
0.75
0.75
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.11
17.98
9.34
4.69
Net Worth
36
18.73
10.09
5.44
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
131.59
90.14
68.31
47.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.59
90.14
68.31
47.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.89
1.65
0.37
0.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepanshu Goel
Executive Director
Sarika Goel
Non Executive Director
Gaurav Arora.
Independent Director
Nikhil Rungta
Independent Director
Puneet Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PUJA ARORA MEHROTRA
Summary
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd was originally incorporated on January 24, 2014 as a Private Limited Company as Tanushii Industries Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Tanushii Industries Private Limited to Creative Graphics Solutions India Private Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 15, 2019. Further, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoter, Mr. Deepanshu Goel was carrying a proprietorship concern, since 1998 under the name and style Creative Graphics, with the same business line as Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited is viz, manufacturer of all types of- Printing blocks (Photopolymer plates) for flexographic ,letterpress & dry offset machines. It is a premier pre-press trade shop, engaged in the manufacturing of flexographic printing plates including Digital Flexo Plates, Conventional Flexo Printing Plates, Letter Press Plates, Metal Back Plates, and Coating Plates. The Promoter had setup his first automatic processing unit in 2004. Within a reasonable span of time, Company had setup 7 manufacturing units in different states i.e., Noida, Uttar Pradesh since ince
The Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹212.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd is ₹516.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd is 51.9 and 6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd is ₹139.95 and ₹331.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.80%, 6 Month at 19.18%, 3 Month at 34.80% and 1 Month at 21.69%.
