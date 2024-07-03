Summary

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd was originally incorporated on January 24, 2014 as a Private Limited Company as Tanushii Industries Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Tanushii Industries Private Limited to Creative Graphics Solutions India Private Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 15, 2019. Further, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoter, Mr. Deepanshu Goel was carrying a proprietorship concern, since 1998 under the name and style Creative Graphics, with the same business line as Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited is viz, manufacturer of all types of- Printing blocks (Photopolymer plates) for flexographic ,letterpress & dry offset machines. It is a premier pre-press trade shop, engaged in the manufacturing of flexographic printing plates including Digital Flexo Plates, Conventional Flexo Printing Plates, Letter Press Plates, Metal Back Plates, and Coating Plates. The Promoter had setup his first automatic processing unit in 2004. Within a reasonable span of time, Company had setup 7 manufacturing units in different states i.e., Noida, Uttar Pradesh since ince

