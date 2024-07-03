iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd Share Price

212.6
(-5.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open229.95
  • Day's High229.95
  • 52 Wk High331.7
  • Prev. Close225.25
  • Day's Low210.2
  • 52 Wk Low 139.95
  • Turnover (lac)234.71
  • P/E51.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)516.32
  • Div. Yield0.44
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

229.95

Prev. Close

225.25

Turnover(Lac.)

234.71

Day's High

229.95

Day's Low

210.2

52 Week's High

331.7

52 Week's Low

139.95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

516.32

P/E

51.9

EPS

4.34

Divi. Yield

0.44

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.07%

Non-Promoter- 4.21%

Institutions: 4.21%

Non-Institutions: 27.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.89

0.75

0.75

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.11

17.98

9.34

4.69

Net Worth

36

18.73

10.09

5.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

131.59

90.14

68.31

47.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.59

90.14

68.31

47.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.89

1.65

0.37

0.47

View Annually Results

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepanshu Goel

Executive Director

Sarika Goel

Non Executive Director

Gaurav Arora.

Independent Director

Nikhil Rungta

Independent Director

Puneet Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PUJA ARORA MEHROTRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd

Summary

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd was originally incorporated on January 24, 2014 as a Private Limited Company as Tanushii Industries Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Tanushii Industries Private Limited to Creative Graphics Solutions India Private Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 15, 2019. Further, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoter, Mr. Deepanshu Goel was carrying a proprietorship concern, since 1998 under the name and style Creative Graphics, with the same business line as Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited is viz, manufacturer of all types of- Printing blocks (Photopolymer plates) for flexographic ,letterpress & dry offset machines. It is a premier pre-press trade shop, engaged in the manufacturing of flexographic printing plates including Digital Flexo Plates, Conventional Flexo Printing Plates, Letter Press Plates, Metal Back Plates, and Coating Plates. The Promoter had setup his first automatic processing unit in 2004. Within a reasonable span of time, Company had setup 7 manufacturing units in different states i.e., Noida, Uttar Pradesh since ince
Company FAQs

What is the Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd share price today?

The Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹212.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd is ₹516.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd is 51.9 and 6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd is ₹139.95 and ₹331.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd?

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.80%, 6 Month at 19.18%, 3 Month at 34.80% and 1 Month at 21.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.07 %
Institutions - 4.22 %
Public - 27.71 %

