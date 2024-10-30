Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider other business matters :1. Alteration in terms of the objects provided in the Offer Document of Initial Public Offer ( IPO ) of Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited ( Company or Creative ) in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder, each as amended, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and such other acts, rules and regulations, as may be applicable, and2. to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard. Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the half yearly ended September 30, 2024will be held on Friday, 8th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. . (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024) Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024. Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 04, 2024.-Corrigendum of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024