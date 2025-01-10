Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.89
0.75
0.75
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.11
17.98
9.34
4.69
Net Worth
36
18.73
10.09
5.44
Minority Interest
Debt
23.79
24.29
10.79
9.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.15
0.07
0.3
Total Liabilities
59.79
43.17
20.95
15.09
Fixed Assets
25.45
25.15
11.96
10.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.16
1.03
0.11
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.49
15.77
7.73
3.08
Inventories
7.44
5.14
1.19
0.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.32
29.17
25.08
21.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.33
4.29
5.49
1.43
Sundry Creditors
-18.37
-18.83
-15.43
-16.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.23
-4
-8.6
-3.46
Cash
3.27
1.22
1.14
1.44
Total Assets
59.79
43.17
20.94
15.08
