iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd Balance Sheet

200.7
(-2.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.89

0.75

0.75

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.11

17.98

9.34

4.69

Net Worth

36

18.73

10.09

5.44

Minority Interest

Debt

23.79

24.29

10.79

9.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.15

0.07

0.3

Total Liabilities

59.79

43.17

20.95

15.09

Fixed Assets

25.45

25.15

11.96

10.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.16

1.03

0.11

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.42

0

0

0

Networking Capital

29.49

15.77

7.73

3.08

Inventories

7.44

5.14

1.19

0.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

27.32

29.17

25.08

21.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.33

4.29

5.49

1.43

Sundry Creditors

-18.37

-18.83

-15.43

-16.17

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.23

-4

-8.6

-3.46

Cash

3.27

1.22

1.14

1.44

Total Assets

59.79

43.17

20.94

15.08

Creative Graphic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.