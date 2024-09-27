Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024. Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange with the outcome of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)