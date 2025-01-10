To

The Members of

CREATIVE GRAPHICS SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD

(Formerly known as Creative Graphics Solutions India Private Ltd) 3F-305 , 3rd Floor, SSG East Plaza, Plot No. 1 & 2, Mamram Complex, Mayur Vihar Phase-III, Near SFS Flats, Pocket-C, East Delhi, Delhi, India, 110096

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements of Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year then ended.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including the annexure thereto, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the key audit matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone

Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

1. Identification and disclosure of related parties

(as described in Note 28 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements)

The company has related party transactions which include, amongst others, sale and purchase of goods/services to its subsidiaries, associates, joint venture and other related parties and lending, investment and borrowing to its associates and joint venture. Identification and disclosure of related parties was a significant area of focus and hence considered it as a Key Audit Matter Our audit procedures amongst others included the following:

• Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions.

• Obtained a list of related parties from the companys management and traced the related parties to declarations given by directors, where applicable and to note 28 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

• Read minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors.

• Read declarations of related party transactions given to the Board of Directors.

• Verified the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements for compliance with Ind AS 24.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Ind AS financial statements: a) Note 27(b) describing that no provision has been made for gratuity during the period as well during the previous year in compliance of Ind AS- 19 "Employee Benefits" relating to the provision for gratuity and the same is being recognised only when it is actually paid; its effect of the profit of the company could not be ascertained. b) Note 41 to the standalone financial statements describes that the Interest amounting to Rs. 82.21 Lakh relating to acquisition of land is charged to revenue account whereas since the possession of land has not yet been obtained, it should have been capitalised in the cost of land. This has resulted in understatement of net profit by Rs. 82.21 Lakh in the Statement of Profit & Loss and understatement of Property Plant & Equipment by the above amount in the financial statements for the year.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance ofaccounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Companys or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

F. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. ii) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended except Accounting Standard (Ind AS-19) "Employee Benefits" relating to the provision for gratuity and retirement benefits.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B" to this report.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the

Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid to its directors during the current period is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any on its financial positions in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. ii. As informed, the company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) the management of the company has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not advanced or leased or invested any funds (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds), to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; b) it has been represented by the management, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not received any funds from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("ultimate beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

c) on the basis of such audit procedures that the auditors have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid by the company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) provides for the feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility in the accounting software used by the Company for maintenance of books of account and related matters with effect from financial year beginning April 1, 2023, but as informed to us, the said feature has not yet been enabled in the accounting software being used by the company, hence we are unable to comment on the same.