SectorEngineering
Open₹67.2
Prev. Close₹67.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.74
Day's High₹70
Day's Low₹65.25
52 Week's High₹105
52 Week's Low₹41.05
Book Value₹13.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,337.01
P/E78.47
EPS0.85
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
355.6
355.6
355.6
355.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.18
78.33
71.06
31.54
Net Worth
458.78
433.93
426.66
387.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.46
26.12
14.76
10.13
yoy growth (%)
-10.19
76.89
45.68
46.18
Raw materials
-12.42
-17.25
-5.14
-2.74
As % of sales
52.94
66.03
34.82
27.07
Employee costs
-11.01
-13.74
-11.94
-10.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
31.57
28.04
3.66
-45.47
Depreciation
-2.02
-0.26
-0.25
-0.31
Tax paid
-4.08
0
0
18.61
Working capital
14.76
251.11
82.34
270.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.19
76.89
45.68
46.18
Op profit growth
-5.23
32.92
-78.86
397.26
EBIT growth
74.14
385.52
-113.57
-145.56
Net profit growth
-88.92
-3,564.31
-97
1,297.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
163.39
203.81
175.74
203.52
260.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
163.39
203.81
175.74
203.52
260.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,734.81
57.33
724.52
58.47
270.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Kishor Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Singh
Nominee (Govt)
Arti Bhatnagar
Nominee (Govt)
Shri. Mukta Shekhar
Director (Finance)
Rita Saxena
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HMT Ltd
Summary
HMT Ltd was incorporated in February, 1953 by the Government of India as a Machine Tool Manufacturing Company with the name Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd. The Company was formed with the objective of producing a limited range of machine tools, required for building an industrial edifice for the country. Prior to these, it had diversified into Watches, Tractors, Printing Machinery, Metal Forming Presses, Die Casting & Plastic Processing Machinery, CNC Systems & Bearings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of tractors and food processing machines, which include machine tools, watches, tractors, bearings and exports. The Companys products include printing machine, bearings, food processing machine, machine tools, watches and tractors. In 1960s, the Company set up new units at Pinjore, Kalamassery and Hyderabad. In 1970s, they set up HMT International Ltd as a subsidiary company to channel HMTs products and technical services abroad. They set up two units for manufacture of watches, one at Srinagar and another at Tumkur. Also, they took over Machine Tool Corporation at Ajmer as their sixth machine tool unit. In May 13, 1977, the company was converted into a public limited company and in September 12, 1978, the name of the company was changed from Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd to HMT Ltd.In 1980s, the company as a part of vertical integration efforts, launched units to manufacture Watches at Ranibagh, Watch Cases at Bangalore, Stepper Motors at Tumkur, CNC Systems at
Read More
The HMT Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HMT Ltd is ₹2337.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HMT Ltd is 78.47 and 5.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HMT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HMT Ltd is ₹41.05 and ₹105 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HMT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.06%, 3 Years at 33.35%, 1 Year at 32.98%, 6 Month at 7.12%, 3 Month at -17.39% and 1 Month at 2.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.