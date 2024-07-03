Summary

HMT Ltd was incorporated in February, 1953 by the Government of India as a Machine Tool Manufacturing Company with the name Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd. The Company was formed with the objective of producing a limited range of machine tools, required for building an industrial edifice for the country. Prior to these, it had diversified into Watches, Tractors, Printing Machinery, Metal Forming Presses, Die Casting & Plastic Processing Machinery, CNC Systems & Bearings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of tractors and food processing machines, which include machine tools, watches, tractors, bearings and exports. The Companys products include printing machine, bearings, food processing machine, machine tools, watches and tractors. In 1960s, the Company set up new units at Pinjore, Kalamassery and Hyderabad. In 1970s, they set up HMT International Ltd as a subsidiary company to channel HMTs products and technical services abroad. They set up two units for manufacture of watches, one at Srinagar and another at Tumkur. Also, they took over Machine Tool Corporation at Ajmer as their sixth machine tool unit. In May 13, 1977, the company was converted into a public limited company and in September 12, 1978, the name of the company was changed from Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd to HMT Ltd.In 1980s, the company as a part of vertical integration efforts, launched units to manufacture Watches at Ranibagh, Watch Cases at Bangalore, Stepper Motors at Tumkur, CNC Systems at

