iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HMT Ltd Share Price

65.72
(-2.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.2
  • Day's High70
  • 52 Wk High105
  • Prev. Close67.22
  • Day's Low65.25
  • 52 Wk Low 41.05
  • Turnover (lac)22.74
  • P/E78.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.22
  • EPS0.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,337.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HMT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

67.2

Prev. Close

67.22

Turnover(Lac.)

22.74

Day's High

70

Day's Low

65.25

52 Week's High

105

52 Week's Low

41.05

Book Value

13.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,337.01

P/E

78.47

EPS

0.85

Divi. Yield

0

HMT Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Oct, 2024

arrow

HMT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HMT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.68%

Non-Promoter- 5.61%

Institutions: 5.61%

Non-Institutions: 0.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

HMT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

355.6

355.6

355.6

355.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.18

78.33

71.06

31.54

Net Worth

458.78

433.93

426.66

387.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.46

26.12

14.76

10.13

yoy growth (%)

-10.19

76.89

45.68

46.18

Raw materials

-12.42

-17.25

-5.14

-2.74

As % of sales

52.94

66.03

34.82

27.07

Employee costs

-11.01

-13.74

-11.94

-10.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

31.57

28.04

3.66

-45.47

Depreciation

-2.02

-0.26

-0.25

-0.31

Tax paid

-4.08

0

0

18.61

Working capital

14.76

251.11

82.34

270.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.19

76.89

45.68

46.18

Op profit growth

-5.23

32.92

-78.86

397.26

EBIT growth

74.14

385.52

-113.57

-145.56

Net profit growth

-88.92

-3,564.31

-97

1,297.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

163.39

203.81

175.74

203.52

260.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

163.39

203.81

175.74

203.52

260.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,734.81

57.33

724.52

58.47

270.6

View Annually Results

HMT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HMT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Kishor Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajeev Singh

Nominee (Govt)

Arti Bhatnagar

Nominee (Govt)

Shri. Mukta Shekhar

Director (Finance)

Rita Saxena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HMT Ltd

Summary

HMT Ltd was incorporated in February, 1953 by the Government of India as a Machine Tool Manufacturing Company with the name Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd. The Company was formed with the objective of producing a limited range of machine tools, required for building an industrial edifice for the country. Prior to these, it had diversified into Watches, Tractors, Printing Machinery, Metal Forming Presses, Die Casting & Plastic Processing Machinery, CNC Systems & Bearings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of tractors and food processing machines, which include machine tools, watches, tractors, bearings and exports. The Companys products include printing machine, bearings, food processing machine, machine tools, watches and tractors. In 1960s, the Company set up new units at Pinjore, Kalamassery and Hyderabad. In 1970s, they set up HMT International Ltd as a subsidiary company to channel HMTs products and technical services abroad. They set up two units for manufacture of watches, one at Srinagar and another at Tumkur. Also, they took over Machine Tool Corporation at Ajmer as their sixth machine tool unit. In May 13, 1977, the company was converted into a public limited company and in September 12, 1978, the name of the company was changed from Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd to HMT Ltd.In 1980s, the company as a part of vertical integration efforts, launched units to manufacture Watches at Ranibagh, Watch Cases at Bangalore, Stepper Motors at Tumkur, CNC Systems at
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HMT Ltd share price today?

The HMT Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of HMT Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HMT Ltd is ₹2337.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HMT Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HMT Ltd is 78.47 and 5.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HMT Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HMT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HMT Ltd is ₹41.05 and ₹105 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HMT Ltd?

HMT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.06%, 3 Years at 33.35%, 1 Year at 32.98%, 6 Month at 7.12%, 3 Month at -17.39% and 1 Month at 2.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HMT Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HMT Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 93.69 %
Institutions - 5.61 %
Public - 0.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HMT Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.