HMT Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
41.59
31.75
48.92
32.26
36.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.59
31.75
48.92
32.26
36.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.54
14.28
2,703.72
10.14
10.35
Total Income
53.13
46.03
2,752.64
42.4
46.57
Total Expenditure
64.53
52.88
94.73
55.11
56.51
PBIDT
-11.4
-6.85
2,657.91
-12.71
-9.94
Interest
14.08
19.88
18.11
16.67
16.66
PBDT
-25.48
-26.73
2,639.8
-29.38
-26.6
Depreciation
1.61
2.21
1.64
2.31
2.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-2.94
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-27.09
-28.94
2,641.1
-31.69
-28.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-27.09
-28.94
2,641.1
-31.69
-28.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
2,680.69
0.09
0.04
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-27.09
-28.94
-39.59
-31.78
-28.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.76
-0.81
74.27
-0.89
-0.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
355.6
355.6
355.6
355.6
355.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-27.41
-21.57
5,433.17
-39.39
-27.44
PBDTM(%)
-61.26
-84.18
5,396.15
-91.07
-73.44
PATM(%)
-65.13
-91.14
5,398.81
-98.23
-79.56
