HMT Ltd Quarterly Results

68.95
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

41.59

31.75

48.92

32.26

36.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.59

31.75

48.92

32.26

36.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.54

14.28

2,703.72

10.14

10.35

Total Income

53.13

46.03

2,752.64

42.4

46.57

Total Expenditure

64.53

52.88

94.73

55.11

56.51

PBIDT

-11.4

-6.85

2,657.91

-12.71

-9.94

Interest

14.08

19.88

18.11

16.67

16.66

PBDT

-25.48

-26.73

2,639.8

-29.38

-26.6

Depreciation

1.61

2.21

1.64

2.31

2.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-2.94

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-27.09

-28.94

2,641.1

-31.69

-28.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-27.09

-28.94

2,641.1

-31.69

-28.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

2,680.69

0.09

0.04

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-27.09

-28.94

-39.59

-31.78

-28.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.76

-0.81

74.27

-0.89

-0.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

355.6

355.6

355.6

355.6

355.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-27.41

-21.57

5,433.17

-39.39

-27.44

PBDTM(%)

-61.26

-84.18

5,396.15

-91.07

-73.44

PATM(%)

-65.13

-91.14

5,398.81

-98.23

-79.56

