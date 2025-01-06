HMT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
31.57
28.04
3.66
-45.47
Depreciation
-2.02
-0.26
-0.25
-0.31
Tax paid
-4.08
0
0
18.61
Working capital
14.76
251.11
82.34
270.98
Other operating items
Operating
40.22
278.88
85.75
243.8
Capital expenditure
-0.31
-1.22
-0.05
1.71
Free cash flow
39.91
277.66
85.7
245.51
Equity raised
9.43
-2,195.08
-2,198.39
-1,728.02
Investing
0
-0.63
0.12
-43.97
Financing
1,322.92
1,256.92
1,092.86
491.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,372.27
-661.13
-1,019.7
-1,034.95
