HMT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.67
(-2.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

31.57

28.04

3.66

-45.47

Depreciation

-2.02

-0.26

-0.25

-0.31

Tax paid

-4.08

0

0

18.61

Working capital

14.76

251.11

82.34

270.98

Other operating items

Operating

40.22

278.88

85.75

243.8

Capital expenditure

-0.31

-1.22

-0.05

1.71

Free cash flow

39.91

277.66

85.7

245.51

Equity raised

9.43

-2,195.08

-2,198.39

-1,728.02

Investing

0

-0.63

0.12

-43.97

Financing

1,322.92

1,256.92

1,092.86

491.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,372.27

-661.13

-1,019.7

-1,034.95

