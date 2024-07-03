iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HMT Ltd Nine Monthly Results

72.39
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

114.47

96.16

93.71

118.14

188.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.47

96.16

93.71

118.14

188.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.09

34.31

30.59

38.87

43.42

Total Income

145.56

130.47

124.3

157.01

232.16

Total Expenditure

179.31

161.02

153.54

189.04

235.73

PBIDT

-33.75

-30.55

-29.24

-32.03

-3.57

Interest

49.95

53.01

66.13

68.21

50.79

PBDT

-83.7

-83.56

-95.37

-100.24

-54.36

Depreciation

6.64

5.78

7.56

7.76

7.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-90.34

-89.34

-102.93

-108

-61.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-90.34

-89.34

-102.93

-108

-61.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0.15

1.59

0.23

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-90.49

-90.93

-103.16

-108

-61.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.54

-2.52

-2.89

-3.03

-1.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

355.6

355.6

355.6

355.6

355.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-29.48

-31.76

-31.2

-27.11

-1.89

PBDTM(%)

-73.11

-86.89

-101.77

-84.84

-28.8

PATM(%)

-78.92

-92.9

-109.83

-91.41

-32.54

HMT: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HMT Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.