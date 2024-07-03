HMT Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
114.47
96.16
93.71
118.14
188.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.47
96.16
93.71
118.14
188.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.09
34.31
30.59
38.87
43.42
Total Income
145.56
130.47
124.3
157.01
232.16
Total Expenditure
179.31
161.02
153.54
189.04
235.73
PBIDT
-33.75
-30.55
-29.24
-32.03
-3.57
Interest
49.95
53.01
66.13
68.21
50.79
PBDT
-83.7
-83.56
-95.37
-100.24
-54.36
Depreciation
6.64
5.78
7.56
7.76
7.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-90.34
-89.34
-102.93
-108
-61.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-90.34
-89.34
-102.93
-108
-61.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0.15
1.59
0.23
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-90.49
-90.93
-103.16
-108
-61.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.54
-2.52
-2.89
-3.03
-1.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
355.6
355.6
355.6
355.6
355.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-29.48
-31.76
-31.2
-27.11
-1.89
PBDTM(%)
-73.11
-86.89
-101.77
-84.84
-28.8
PATM(%)
-78.92
-92.9
-109.83
-91.41
-32.54
