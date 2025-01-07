iifl-logo-icon 1
HMT Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.95
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:45 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.46

26.12

14.76

10.13

yoy growth (%)

-10.19

76.89

45.68

46.18

Raw materials

-12.42

-17.25

-5.14

-2.74

As % of sales

52.94

66.03

34.82

27.07

Employee costs

-11.01

-13.74

-11.94

-10.26

As % of sales

46.93

52.61

80.85

101.21

Other costs

-14.21

-10.1

-8.94

-50.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.6

38.66

60.59

497.59

Operating profit

-14.19

-14.97

-11.26

-53.3

OPM

-60.48

-57.31

-76.28

-525.88

Depreciation

-2.02

-0.26

-0.25

-0.31

Interest expense

-17.3

-0.02

-2.11

-2.87

Other income

65.09

43.31

17.29

11.03

Profit before tax

31.57

28.04

3.66

-45.47

Taxes

-4.08

0

0

18.61

Tax rate

-12.93

0

0

-40.93

Minorities and other

0

220.13

-10.82

-217.94

Adj. profit

27.49

248.18

-7.16

-244.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

5.31

Net profit

27.49

248.18

-7.16

-239.49

yoy growth (%)

-88.92

-3,564.31

-97

1,297.13

NPM

117.18

950

-48.5

-2,362.5

