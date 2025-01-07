Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.46
26.12
14.76
10.13
yoy growth (%)
-10.19
76.89
45.68
46.18
Raw materials
-12.42
-17.25
-5.14
-2.74
As % of sales
52.94
66.03
34.82
27.07
Employee costs
-11.01
-13.74
-11.94
-10.26
As % of sales
46.93
52.61
80.85
101.21
Other costs
-14.21
-10.1
-8.94
-50.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.6
38.66
60.59
497.59
Operating profit
-14.19
-14.97
-11.26
-53.3
OPM
-60.48
-57.31
-76.28
-525.88
Depreciation
-2.02
-0.26
-0.25
-0.31
Interest expense
-17.3
-0.02
-2.11
-2.87
Other income
65.09
43.31
17.29
11.03
Profit before tax
31.57
28.04
3.66
-45.47
Taxes
-4.08
0
0
18.61
Tax rate
-12.93
0
0
-40.93
Minorities and other
0
220.13
-10.82
-217.94
Adj. profit
27.49
248.18
-7.16
-244.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
5.31
Net profit
27.49
248.18
-7.16
-239.49
yoy growth (%)
-88.92
-3,564.31
-97
1,297.13
NPM
117.18
950
-48.5
-2,362.5
