HMT Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
355.6
355.6
355.6
355.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.18
78.33
71.06
31.54
Net Worth
458.78
433.93
426.66
387.14
Minority Interest
Debt
678.58
678.58
678.47
670.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.26
0.76
0.73
0
Total Liabilities
1,137.62
1,113.27
1,105.86
1,057.28
Fixed Assets
9.09
10.56
11.17
12.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
719.78
719.78
719.78
719.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.74
0.8
0.97
0
Networking Capital
233.4
203.43
316.56
218.46
Inventories
14.49
12.54
11.5
12.61
Inventory Days
196.17
Sundry Debtors
14.83
17.67
2.31
4.47
Debtor Days
69.54
Other Current Assets
399.21
386.46
418.42
321.17
Sundry Creditors
-18.45
-4.28
-1.81
-5.79
Creditor Days
90.07
Other Current Liabilities
-176.68
-208.96
-113.86
-114
Cash
174.6
178.69
57.39
106.54
Total Assets
1,137.61
1,113.26
1,105.87
1,057.29
