|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.67
33.15
2.94
-16.87
Op profit growth
80.98
-59.84
-35.27
78.67
EBIT growth
4,304.69
-99.06
-50.43
-639.37
Net profit growth
-170.4
-203.09
-72.2
95.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-34.28
-14.83
-49.19
-78.24
EBIT margin
-11.78
-0.2
-29.74
-61.77
Net profit margin
-53.82
59.88
-77.34
-286.46
RoCE
8.98
0.17
14.97
5.41
RoNW
0.58
-0.82
0.78
3
RoA
10.26
-12.83
9.73
6.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.09
4.38
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.35
4.11
-1.33
-4.6
Book value per share
-132.55
-129.46
-40.64
-39.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
-9.93
1.96
0
0
P/CEPS
-9.13
2.09
-21.31
-8.21
P/B
-0.23
-0.06
-0.7
-0.94
EV/EBIDTA
-370.7
497.91
-160.73
-81.61
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
4
1.76
-0.1
-10.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
285.79
179.25
187.88
188.68
Inventory days
359.06
259.36
309
335.04
Creditor days
-143.35
-112.64
-97.8
-90.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.28
0
0.96
2.09
Net debt / equity
-0.89
-0.9
-0.87
-0.86
Net debt / op. profit
-60.31
-108.01
-44.55
-27.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.79
-47.15
-41.33
-52.09
Employee costs
-48.04
-45.84
-74.26
-76.09
Other costs
-29.44
-21.83
-33.58
-50.06
