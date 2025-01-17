iifl-logo-icon 1
HMT Ltd Key Ratios

67.57
(0.63%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.67

33.15

2.94

-16.87

Op profit growth

80.98

-59.84

-35.27

78.67

EBIT growth

4,304.69

-99.06

-50.43

-639.37

Net profit growth

-170.4

-203.09

-72.2

95.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-34.28

-14.83

-49.19

-78.24

EBIT margin

-11.78

-0.2

-29.74

-61.77

Net profit margin

-53.82

59.88

-77.34

-286.46

RoCE

8.98

0.17

14.97

5.41

RoNW

0.58

-0.82

0.78

3

RoA

10.26

-12.83

9.73

6.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.09

4.38

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.35

4.11

-1.33

-4.6

Book value per share

-132.55

-129.46

-40.64

-39.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

-9.93

1.96

0

0

P/CEPS

-9.13

2.09

-21.31

-8.21

P/B

-0.23

-0.06

-0.7

-0.94

EV/EBIDTA

-370.7

497.91

-160.73

-81.61

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

4

1.76

-0.1

-10.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

285.79

179.25

187.88

188.68

Inventory days

359.06

259.36

309

335.04

Creditor days

-143.35

-112.64

-97.8

-90.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.28

0

0.96

2.09

Net debt / equity

-0.89

-0.9

-0.87

-0.86

Net debt / op. profit

-60.31

-108.01

-44.55

-27.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.79

-47.15

-41.33

-52.09

Employee costs

-48.04

-45.84

-74.26

-76.09

Other costs

-29.44

-21.83

-33.58

-50.06

