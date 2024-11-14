|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|HMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Results- Financial Results for 30.09.2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|HMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results-Financial results 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|HMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Results-Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|HMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 7 February 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. This is for your kind information and record. Results- Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
