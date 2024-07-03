iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniparts India Ltd Share Price

407.95
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open418
  • Day's High420.9
  • 52 Wk High638.15
  • Prev. Close418
  • Day's Low403.05
  • 52 Wk Low 400
  • Turnover (lac)103.94
  • P/E14.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value134.72
  • EPS29.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,841.23
  • Div. Yield3.35
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uniparts India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Uniparts India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.75

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Uniparts India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Uniparts India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.78%

Foreign: 32.78%

Indian: 32.87%

Non-Promoter- 10.26%

Institutions: 10.26%

Non-Institutions: 23.74%

Custodian: 0.33%

Share Price

Uniparts India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.13

44.62

44.62

44.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

511.3

454.03

358.35

276.61

Net Worth

556.43

498.65

402.97

321.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,139.54

1,366.02

1,227.42

903.14

907.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,139.54

1,366.02

1,227.42

903.14

907.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.33

16.22

3.62

44.55

31.62

View Annually Results

Uniparts India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uniparts India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

GURDEEP SONI

Executive Vice Chairman

PARAMJIT SINGH SONI

Non Executive Director

HERBERT COENEN

Independent Director

SHARAT KRISHAN MATHUR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jatin Mahajan.

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar Chanana

Additional Director

Celine George

Additional Director

Parmeet Singh Kalra

Additional Director

Ajay Chand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uniparts India Ltd

Summary

Uniparts India Limited was incorporated in Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 26, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 7, 1998 from the RoC. The Company was promoted by Gurdeep Soni and Paramjit Singh Soni and is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) having presence across over 25 countries. Its product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP) as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off (PTO), fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof. The Company offer fully integrated engineering solutions from conceptualization, development and validation to implementation and manufacturing of its products. The conceptualization stage involves acquiring market intelligence, assessing customer requirement and formulating customized strategy for individual customers. The development phase includes product designing, material procurement and processing. This is followed by validation phase, which involves prototyping, testing and feasibility analysis. Apart from these, the in-house manufacturing and implementation competencies include forging, machining, fabrications, heat treatment, surface finish, logistics, quality
Company FAQs

What is the Uniparts India Ltd share price today?

The Uniparts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniparts India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniparts India Ltd is ₹1841.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniparts India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniparts India Ltd is 14.26 and 3.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniparts India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniparts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniparts India Ltd is ₹400 and ₹638.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uniparts India Ltd?

Uniparts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -8.16%, 1 Year at -27.28%, 6 Month at -19.81%, 3 Month at -10.55% and 1 Month at 0.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniparts India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniparts India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.66 %
Institutions - 10.26 %
Public - 23.74 %

