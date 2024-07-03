Summary

Uniparts India Limited was incorporated in Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 26, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 7, 1998 from the RoC. The Company was promoted by Gurdeep Soni and Paramjit Singh Soni and is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) having presence across over 25 countries. Its product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP) as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off (PTO), fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof. The Company offer fully integrated engineering solutions from conceptualization, development and validation to implementation and manufacturing of its products. The conceptualization stage involves acquiring market intelligence, assessing customer requirement and formulating customized strategy for individual customers. The development phase includes product designing, material procurement and processing. This is followed by validation phase, which involves prototyping, testing and feasibility analysis. Apart from these, the in-house manufacturing and implementation competencies include forging, machining, fabrications, heat treatment, surface finish, logistics, quality

