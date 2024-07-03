SectorEngineering
Open₹418
Prev. Close₹418
Turnover(Lac.)₹103.94
Day's High₹420.9
Day's Low₹403.05
52 Week's High₹638.15
52 Week's Low₹400
Book Value₹134.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,841.23
P/E14.26
EPS29.27
Divi. Yield3.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.13
44.62
44.62
44.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.3
454.03
358.35
276.61
Net Worth
556.43
498.65
402.97
321.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,139.54
1,366.02
1,227.42
903.14
907.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,139.54
1,366.02
1,227.42
903.14
907.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.33
16.22
3.62
44.55
31.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
GURDEEP SONI
Executive Vice Chairman
PARAMJIT SINGH SONI
Non Executive Director
HERBERT COENEN
Independent Director
SHARAT KRISHAN MATHUR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jatin Mahajan.
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar Chanana
Additional Director
Celine George
Additional Director
Parmeet Singh Kalra
Additional Director
Ajay Chand
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Uniparts India Ltd
Summary
Uniparts India Limited was incorporated in Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 26, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 7, 1998 from the RoC. The Company was promoted by Gurdeep Soni and Paramjit Singh Soni and is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) having presence across over 25 countries. Its product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP) as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off (PTO), fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof. The Company offer fully integrated engineering solutions from conceptualization, development and validation to implementation and manufacturing of its products. The conceptualization stage involves acquiring market intelligence, assessing customer requirement and formulating customized strategy for individual customers. The development phase includes product designing, material procurement and processing. This is followed by validation phase, which involves prototyping, testing and feasibility analysis. Apart from these, the in-house manufacturing and implementation competencies include forging, machining, fabrications, heat treatment, surface finish, logistics, quality
Read More
The Uniparts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniparts India Ltd is ₹1841.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uniparts India Ltd is 14.26 and 3.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniparts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniparts India Ltd is ₹400 and ₹638.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uniparts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -8.16%, 1 Year at -27.28%, 6 Month at -19.81%, 3 Month at -10.55% and 1 Month at 0.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.