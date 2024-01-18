|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|6.75
|67.5
|Interim
|Declaration of interim dividend for FY 2024-25 of Rs. 6.75 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 60.75% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company and fixed August 21, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 6.75 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 67.50% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company. However, in the intimation of Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 08, 2024, it has been inadvertently mentioned as 60.75% instead of 67.50%. Kindly take note of the same.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|6
|60
|Interim 2
|Approval of Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 1. Declaration of second interim dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 6 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 60% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company and fixed February 21, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration
