iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniparts India Ltd Dividend

385
(0.46%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Uniparts India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Aug 202421 Aug 202421 Aug 20246.7567.5Interim
Declaration of interim dividend for FY 2024-25 of Rs. 6.75 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 60.75% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company and fixed August 21, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 6.75 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 67.50% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company. However, in the intimation of Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 08, 2024, it has been inadvertently mentioned as 60.75% instead of 67.50%. Kindly take note of the same.
Dividend8 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 2024660Interim 2
Approval of Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 1. Declaration of second interim dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 6 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 60% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company and fixed February 21, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration

Uniparts India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniparts India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.