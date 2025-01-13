Uniparts India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.13
44.62
44.62
44.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
511.3
454.03
358.35
276.61
Net Worth
556.43
498.65
402.97
321.23
Minority Interest
Debt
60.77
13.98
97.38
114.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.51
14.25
14.09
16.43
Total Liabilities
629.71
526.88
514.44
452.19
Fixed Assets
191.89
204.69
207.5
208.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
201.04
66.88
53.64
50.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.67
7.68
5.77
6.07
Networking Capital
222.06
219.11
242.39
181.47
Inventories
150.37
153.3
154.91
134.44
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
111.52
128.94
160.65
116.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
56.87
32.3
37.92
37.08
Sundry Creditors
-64.93
-55.35
-68.91
-70.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-31.77
-40.08
-42.18
-35.75
Cash
8.05
28.53
5.13
5.75
Total Assets
629.71
526.89
514.43
452.21
