|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Uniparts India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Uniparts India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend and to fix record date for the same. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Uniparts India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Uniparts India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results and declaration of second interim dividend for FY 2023-24 Approval of Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 1. Declaration of second interim dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 6 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each i.e., 60% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company and fixed February 21, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. Approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.