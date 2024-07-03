Uniparts India Ltd Summary

Uniparts India Limited was incorporated in Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 26, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 7, 1998 from the RoC. The Company was promoted by Gurdeep Soni and Paramjit Singh Soni and is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) having presence across over 25 countries. Its product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP) as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off (PTO), fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof. The Company offer fully integrated engineering solutions from conceptualization, development and validation to implementation and manufacturing of its products. The conceptualization stage involves acquiring market intelligence, assessing customer requirement and formulating customized strategy for individual customers. The development phase includes product designing, material procurement and processing. This is followed by validation phase, which involves prototyping, testing and feasibility analysis. Apart from these, the in-house manufacturing and implementation competencies include forging, machining, fabrications, heat treatment, surface finish, logistics, quality and testing, design and validation. By means of servicing the aftermarket segment customers, these products find indirect access to a large set up of retail stores across geographies for aftermarket components. Within the aftermarket category, the Company is focused on will-fit parts segment, sold to distributors and retail chain stores.The Company has 5 manufacturing facilities, 2 at Ludhiana, Punjab, 1 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 2 at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It has set-up a distribution facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In the United States, it has a manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facility at Eldridge, Iowa, acquired pursuant to the acquisition in 2005 of Olsen Engineering LLC, now known as Uniparts Olsen Inc. (UOI) and a warehousing and distribution facility at Augusta, Georgia. It has also set up a warehousing and distribution facility in Hennef, Germany, which serves as the base for serving their key European customers.The Company has a leading presence in the manufacture of 3PL and PMP products globally on account of serving some of the largest global companies. Most of the products are structural and load bearing parts of the equipment. A series of precision engineering process steps converge into manufacturing of these products. It provide replacements of 3PL parts to organized aftermarket retailers and distributors in North America, Europe, South Africa and Australia.In year 2000, the Company commenced sales to domestic OEMs in agriculture sector in India and developed the 3PL OEM product vertical. It established the first facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.In 2001, it commenced sales to John Deere in India.In 2002, it commenced sales to John Deere in Spain.In 2004, it commenced sales to OEMs in Japan.In 2005, the Company integrated their various businesses including those of M/s. Gripwel Fasteners, Farmparts Company and SKG Engineering Private Limited. It acquired a manufacturing and distribution facility in USA, in Eldridge, Iowa. Uniparts USA Limited (UUL) was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and it acquired a majority stake in Uniparts Olsen Inc. (UOI). It established a warehousing and distribution facility in Augusta, Georgia.In 2006, it commenced manufacturing products for the PMP vertical in India.In 2007, it acquired the balance equity stake in Uniparts Olsen Inc. (UOI). The Company started manufacturing hydraulic cylinder components in one of the Noida facilities. Ashoka Investments Holdings Ltd. and Ambadevi Mauritius Holdings Ltd. made an equity investment in the Company.In 2008, the Company commenced operations at the manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh.In 2010, it commenced warehousing operations in Hennef, Germany.In 2011, it started sales to the USA hydraulics market from the Visakhapatnam manufacturing unit, Andhra Pradesh.In 2012, the Company commenced sale of components for the European construction OEM market.In 2013, the Company formed a joint venture with Kramp Groep B.V. and sold their entire equity interest in Kavee, to Kramp with effect from April 01, 2012.In 2017, the Company added a raw material storage space in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.In 2021, Gripwel Conag Private Limited (GCPL) was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2022, Uniparts Europe B.V. was liquidated and ceased to be a direct Subsidiary of the Company.The Company came up with a Public Issue in December, 2022 by issuing 14,481,942 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 835.61 Crores. through Offer for Sale.The Company commenced production at a new facility in Ludhiana under the newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Gripwel Conag Private Limited in 2022-23. It has commenced sales of the 3-point linkage solution for Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) in 2024.