To,

The Members of Uniparts India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Uniparts India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, notes to financial statements and a summary of the accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Description of Key Audit Matter

a. Revenue recognition - See note 2.6 and note 21 to the standalone financial statements Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company has revenue from multiple locations geographically spread across India. Our audit procedures included but not limited to: Revenue is recognised based on the accounting policies disclosed in the note 2.6 to the financial statements - We obtained inco-terms and confirmed our understanding of the Companys sales process from initiation to collection of receivables, including design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized at the moment when customer obtains control of the goods at different point in time based delivery terms. Accordingly, the Group satisfies its performance obligation at the time of dispatch of goods from factory/ stockyard/ storage area/ port as the case may be; and is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, net of returns and allowances, trade discounts, claims paid and volume rebates. - We read and understood the Companys accounting policy for recognition of revenue for each stream as per "Ind AS 115". Revenue is presented net of Goods and Service Tax, wherever applicable. The company uses a variety of shipment terms with customers across its operating markets which has an impact on the timing of revenue recognition. Given the nature of industry in which the company operates and given the fact that the companys ascertainment of timing of revenue recognition, is a key audit consideration for sales transactions occurring at or near to the year end. - We performed transactions testing based on a representative sampling of the sales orders to assess revenue recognition and recognition of trade receivables including transactions occurring at or near the year end. Refer note No. 2.6 and note 21 of the Standalone Financial Statements. - We performed cut off testing for sales made near the reporting date and tested whether the revenue was recognised in the appropriate period by testing shipping records and sales invoices for sample transactions and tested the management assessment involved in this process, wherever applicable. - Performed reconciliation of revenue with GST returns filed with the Government. b. Trade Receivables - See note 9, note 42, note 43 and note 44 to the standalone financial statements Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Refer to note 9 on trade receivables and note 42 for hedging, note 43 the related risks such as credit risk and note 44 for disclosures on fair value of the trade receivables. The Companys major revenue arises from sales provided to manufacturers of OEM and other customers in domestic and overseas markets including group companies. The trade receivables are typically unsecured. The collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the Companys working capital management. In events or changes in circumstances indicating individual or class of trade receivables is required to be reviewed on qualitative aspects, necessary provision are made. Our audit procedures included but not limited to: We assessed the Companys processes and controls relating to the monitoring of trade receivables and considered ageing to identify collection risks. We assessed managements assumptions used to calculate the impairment loss on trade receivables, through analyses of ageing of receivables, assessment of significant overdue trade receivables. We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures on the trade receivables, hedging, the related risks such as credit risk and disclosures on fair value of the trade receivables in note 9, note 42, note 43 and note 44.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 1(i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 1(i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements).

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company; or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party; or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April, 2023:

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 1, 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level of accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with on accounting software where this feature is enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, thus reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For S.C.Varma and Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 000533N

(S.C. Varma)

Partner

M. No.: 011450

UDIN:24011450BJZWKR9505

Place: New Delhi

Date : 28th May 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Uniparts India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Uniparts India Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.C.Varma and Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 000533N

(S.C. Varma)

Partner M. No.: 011450

UDIN: 24011450BJZWKR9505

Place: New Delhi

Date : 28th May 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Uniparts India Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets by which Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three to five years. In accordance with this programme certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

In respect of immovable properties been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified at the end of the year by the management. In our opinion, the coverage, frequency and procedure of such physical verification is appropriate. No discrepancies exceeding of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such physical verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. During the year, the company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties as per details given below :-

(a) During the year, the Company has provided guarantee and granted unsecured short term loan to its wholly owned subsidiaries in the nature of loan as per detail given below:

To Subsidiaries

SI. No. Nature Name of subsidiary Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 1. Guarantee Gripwel Fasteners Pvt Ltd 22,50,00,000 - 2. Guarantee Gripwel Conag Pvt Ltd 30,00,00,000 10,00,00,000 3. Unsecured Term Loan Gripwel Conag Pvt Ltd 22,52,00,000 18,32,00,000

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loan and guarantee in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The company has granted loan to its one of the subsidiaries as per details given above. In respect of the loan, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts are regular.

(d) As per the agreement, the borrower is entitled to repay the loan at any time before the tenure of the loan and however interest has been paid on quarterly basis in the line of agreement. Accordingly, there are no overdue amounts of more than ninety days. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) As per the agreement, the borrower is entitled to repay the loan at any time before the tenure of the loan and however interest has been paid on quarterly basis in the line of agreement. The loan granted was not fallen due during the financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans in the nature of loans which repayable with in its tenure. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of sec. 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with in respect of loans given, investments made, guarantees and securities provided.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed there under and therefore provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess, sales tax, service tax and value added tax and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess, sales tax, service tax and value added tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of duty of customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, service tax and value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on accounts of disputes:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending GST Act, 2017 IGST 2.87* FY.2023-24 Appeal to Appellate Authority GST Act, 2017 IGST 1.54 FY.2019-20 Astt. Commissioner of GST GST Act, 2017 CGSTandSGST 0.2* FY 2019-20 Astt. Commissioner of GST UP VAT Act, 2005 VAT 1.33 F.Y. 2017-18 Dy. Commissioner of VAT UP VAT Act, 2005 VAT 2.39 FY 2016-17 Dy. Commissioner of VAT UP VAT Act, 2005 VAT 2.74* F.Y. 2015-16 Dy. Commissioner of VAT UP VAT Act, 2005 VAT 3.87* F.Y. 2014-15 Dy. Commissioner of VAT UP VAT Act, 2005 VAT 3.99* F.Y. 2013-14 Dy. Commissioner of VAT UP VAT Act, 2005 VAT 7.38* F.Y. 2012-13 Dy. Commissioner of VAT UP VAT Act, 2005 VAT 1.62* F.Y. 2011-12 Dy. Commissioner of VAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1033.42 AY. 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 23.29 AY. 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.62 AY. 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Custom Act, 1962 Excise Duty 50.54* F.Y. 2022-23 Asstt. Commissioner of Custom & Excise Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.24* F.Y. 2012-13 Asstt. Commissioner of Central Excise Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.25* FY. 2011-12 Asstt. Commissioner of Central Excise Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.08* F.Y. 2010-11 Asstt. Commissioner of Central Excise Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.13* F.Y. 2009-10 Asstt. Commissioner of Central Excise Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1.42* FY. 2004-09 Asstt. Commissioner of Central Excise

*deposited under protest.

viii. Accordingly to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) on its account during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a "Nidhi Company". Accordingly, paragraph (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under sub section (5) of Section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

xxi. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S.C.Varma and Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 000533N

(S.C. Varma)

Partner

M. No.: 011450

UDIN: 24011450BJZWKR9505

Place: New Delhi

Date : 28th May 2024