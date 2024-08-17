Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹1.3
Prev. Close₹1.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.3
Day's Low₹1.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-192.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
14.4
14.4
14.4
14.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,401.26
-928.75
-731.01
42.23
Net Worth
-1,386.86
-914.35
-716.61
56.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
87.05
205.38
348.3
255.19
yoy growth (%)
-57.61
-41.03
36.48
6.22
Raw materials
-72.69
-181.65
-426.49
-162.57
As % of sales
83.5
88.44
122.44
63.7
Employee costs
-15.2
-18.07
-23.7
-27.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-226
-192.19
-461.87
-137.43
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.6
-1.16
-2.26
Tax paid
-0.07
-1.36
-110.16
35.92
Working capital
-604.8
-822.9
-259.4
60.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.61
-41.03
36.48
6.22
Op profit growth
32.14
-95.75
378.36
26.69
EBIT growth
3.38
-96.56
515.03
-2.98
Net profit growth
144.05
-74.96
661.69
-16.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
107.68
254.83
375.94
291.58
450.29
Excise Duty
3.1
6.67
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.58
248.17
375.94
291.58
450.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
3.15
2.05
3.97
Other Income
9.69
5.39
17.18
28.05
3.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
PRABHAKAR RAM TRIPATHI
Vice Chairman
E Sudhir Reddy
Executive Director
S C Sekaran
Non Executive Director
R Balarami Reddy
Independent Director
RAMENDRA GUPTA
Independent Director
Hima Bindu Myneni
Nominee
Vivek Wahi
Company Secretary
G Ramakrishna
Reports by Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd
Summary
A leading engineering company, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver is engaged in turnkey projects to serve a diverse range of industries like environmental engineering, pulp and paper, chemicals and fertilisers. The company has executed some outstanding phosphatic fertiliser plants, systems for water management in steel mills, and the petrochemical and oil and gas industries.It has entered into agreement with Buss, Switzerland, covering specialised equipment and technologies of their process technology division.It has introduced pipe cross reactor technology from a French company. It has signed a MoU with the same company to supply engineered retro packages to expand its production capacity and is also introducing more modern technology for industrial and municipal waste treatment plants with technical support from Mass Transfer Technologies, UK. In 1995-96, it has secured export orders for Dorr-Oliver Clarifiers and Filters from Ethiopia and Egypt.During 1996-97, it has concluded major contracts for capacity expansion and modernisation of Phosphatic fertilizer plants of IFFCO and Zuari Agro valued at Rs 35 crores each. The company has announced agreement with the Belgium-based Seghers N V for technical colloboration. Under this agreement Seghers will transfer the technology of its patented process of Unitank technology for water and sewage water treatment for municipal and industrial application to the company. During 2001-02 the company seucred an order worth of above Euro 44 million for
