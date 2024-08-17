iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Share Price

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 17, 2018|02:45:25 PM

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

1.3

Prev. Close

1.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.3

Day's Low

1.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-192.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:34 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.27%

Non-Promoter- 3.53%

Institutions: 3.53%

Non-Institutions: 41.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

14.4

14.4

14.4

14.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,401.26

-928.75

-731.01

42.23

Net Worth

-1,386.86

-914.35

-716.61

56.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

87.05

205.38

348.3

255.19

yoy growth (%)

-57.61

-41.03

36.48

6.22

Raw materials

-72.69

-181.65

-426.49

-162.57

As % of sales

83.5

88.44

122.44

63.7

Employee costs

-15.2

-18.07

-23.7

-27.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-226

-192.19

-461.87

-137.43

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.6

-1.16

-2.26

Tax paid

-0.07

-1.36

-110.16

35.92

Working capital

-604.8

-822.9

-259.4

60.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.61

-41.03

36.48

6.22

Op profit growth

32.14

-95.75

378.36

26.69

EBIT growth

3.38

-96.56

515.03

-2.98

Net profit growth

144.05

-74.96

661.69

-16.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

107.68

254.83

375.94

291.58

450.29

Excise Duty

3.1

6.67

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.58

248.17

375.94

291.58

450.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

3.15

2.05

3.97

Other Income

9.69

5.39

17.18

28.05

3.7

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

PRABHAKAR RAM TRIPATHI

Vice Chairman

E Sudhir Reddy

Executive Director

S C Sekaran

Non Executive Director

R Balarami Reddy

Independent Director

RAMENDRA GUPTA

Independent Director

Hima Bindu Myneni

Nominee

Vivek Wahi

Company Secretary

G Ramakrishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd

Summary

A leading engineering company, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver is engaged in turnkey projects to serve a diverse range of industries like environmental engineering, pulp and paper, chemicals and fertilisers. The company has executed some outstanding phosphatic fertiliser plants, systems for water management in steel mills, and the petrochemical and oil and gas industries.It has entered into agreement with Buss, Switzerland, covering specialised equipment and technologies of their process technology division.It has introduced pipe cross reactor technology from a French company. It has signed a MoU with the same company to supply engineered retro packages to expand its production capacity and is also introducing more modern technology for industrial and municipal waste treatment plants with technical support from Mass Transfer Technologies, UK. In 1995-96, it has secured export orders for Dorr-Oliver Clarifiers and Filters from Ethiopia and Egypt.During 1996-97, it has concluded major contracts for capacity expansion and modernisation of Phosphatic fertilizer plants of IFFCO and Zuari Agro valued at Rs 35 crores each. The company has announced agreement with the Belgium-based Seghers N V for technical colloboration. Under this agreement Seghers will transfer the technology of its patented process of Unitank technology for water and sewage water treatment for municipal and industrial application to the company. During 2001-02 the company seucred an order worth of above Euro 44 million for
