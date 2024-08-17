Summary

A leading engineering company, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver is engaged in turnkey projects to serve a diverse range of industries like environmental engineering, pulp and paper, chemicals and fertilisers. The company has executed some outstanding phosphatic fertiliser plants, systems for water management in steel mills, and the petrochemical and oil and gas industries.It has entered into agreement with Buss, Switzerland, covering specialised equipment and technologies of their process technology division.It has introduced pipe cross reactor technology from a French company. It has signed a MoU with the same company to supply engineered retro packages to expand its production capacity and is also introducing more modern technology for industrial and municipal waste treatment plants with technical support from Mass Transfer Technologies, UK. In 1995-96, it has secured export orders for Dorr-Oliver Clarifiers and Filters from Ethiopia and Egypt.During 1996-97, it has concluded major contracts for capacity expansion and modernisation of Phosphatic fertilizer plants of IFFCO and Zuari Agro valued at Rs 35 crores each. The company has announced agreement with the Belgium-based Seghers N V for technical colloboration. Under this agreement Seghers will transfer the technology of its patented process of Unitank technology for water and sewage water treatment for municipal and industrial application to the company. During 2001-02 the company seucred an order worth of above Euro 44 million for

Read More