Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Balance Sheet

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 17, 2018|02:45:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

14.4

14.4

14.4

14.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,401.26

-928.75

-731.01

42.23

Net Worth

-1,386.86

-914.35

-716.61

56.63

Minority Interest

Debt

0.59

165.51

845.58

716.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.36

0.42

0

0.24

Total Liabilities

-1,385.91

-748.42

128.97

773.47

Fixed Assets

110.25

110.68

111.25

112.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

153.99

153.96

153.86

162.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.16

11.16

0

110.15

Networking Capital

-1,662.82

-1,026.9

-139.75

379.14

Inventories

0

0

0

7.88

Inventory Days

0

0

0

11.27

Sundry Debtors

71.21

201.64

114.13

173.22

Debtor Days

298.56

358.34

119.6

247.74

Other Current Assets

58.81

298.32

385.93

681.3

Sundry Creditors

-221.68

-357.36

-302

-289.95

Creditor Days

929.43

635.09

316.47

414.7

Other Current Liabilities

-1,571.16

-1,169.5

-337.81

-193.31

Cash

1.51

2.69

3.62

8.52

Total Assets

-1,385.91

-748.41

128.98

773.47

