Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
14.4
14.4
14.4
14.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,401.26
-928.75
-731.01
42.23
Net Worth
-1,386.86
-914.35
-716.61
56.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0.59
165.51
845.58
716.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.36
0.42
0
0.24
Total Liabilities
-1,385.91
-748.42
128.97
773.47
Fixed Assets
110.25
110.68
111.25
112.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
153.99
153.96
153.86
162.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.16
11.16
0
110.15
Networking Capital
-1,662.82
-1,026.9
-139.75
379.14
Inventories
0
0
0
7.88
Inventory Days
0
0
0
11.27
Sundry Debtors
71.21
201.64
114.13
173.22
Debtor Days
298.56
358.34
119.6
247.74
Other Current Assets
58.81
298.32
385.93
681.3
Sundry Creditors
-221.68
-357.36
-302
-289.95
Creditor Days
929.43
635.09
316.47
414.7
Other Current Liabilities
-1,571.16
-1,169.5
-337.81
-193.31
Cash
1.51
2.69
3.62
8.52
Total Assets
-1,385.91
-748.41
128.98
773.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.