Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 17, 2018|02:45:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

87.05

205.38

348.3

255.19

yoy growth (%)

-57.61

-41.03

36.48

6.22

Raw materials

-72.69

-181.65

-426.49

-162.57

As % of sales

83.5

88.44

122.44

63.7

Employee costs

-15.2

-18.07

-23.7

-27.09

As % of sales

17.46

8.79

6.8

10.61

Other costs

-19.66

-21.18

-263.95

-142.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.59

10.31

75.78

55.64

Operating profit

-20.51

-15.52

-365.85

-76.48

OPM

-23.56

-7.55

-105.03

-29.96

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.6

-1.16

-2.26

Interest expense

-213.51

-180.11

-110.54

-80.3

Other income

8.51

4.04

15.68

21.62

Profit before tax

-226

-192.19

-461.87

-137.43

Taxes

-0.07

-1.36

-110.16

35.92

Tax rate

0.03

0.7

23.85

-26.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-226.08

-193.56

-572.03

-101.5

Exceptional items

-246.31

0

-201.11

0

Net profit

-472.39

-193.56

-773.15

-101.5

yoy growth (%)

144.05

-74.96

661.69

-16.07

NPM

-542.63

-94.24

-221.97

-39.77

