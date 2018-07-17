Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
87.05
205.38
348.3
255.19
yoy growth (%)
-57.61
-41.03
36.48
6.22
Raw materials
-72.69
-181.65
-426.49
-162.57
As % of sales
83.5
88.44
122.44
63.7
Employee costs
-15.2
-18.07
-23.7
-27.09
As % of sales
17.46
8.79
6.8
10.61
Other costs
-19.66
-21.18
-263.95
-142.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.59
10.31
75.78
55.64
Operating profit
-20.51
-15.52
-365.85
-76.48
OPM
-23.56
-7.55
-105.03
-29.96
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.6
-1.16
-2.26
Interest expense
-213.51
-180.11
-110.54
-80.3
Other income
8.51
4.04
15.68
21.62
Profit before tax
-226
-192.19
-461.87
-137.43
Taxes
-0.07
-1.36
-110.16
35.92
Tax rate
0.03
0.7
23.85
-26.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-226.08
-193.56
-572.03
-101.5
Exceptional items
-246.31
0
-201.11
0
Net profit
-472.39
-193.56
-773.15
-101.5
yoy growth (%)
144.05
-74.96
661.69
-16.07
NPM
-542.63
-94.24
-221.97
-39.77
