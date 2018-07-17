iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Key Ratios

Jul 17, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.85

-34.53

29.09

-35.35

Op profit growth

20.53

-94.52

441.06

47.67

EBIT growth

0.19

-94.31

627.57

-10.61

Net profit growth

158.08

-71.14

643.38

-15.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.77

-8.31

-99.33

-23.7

EBIT margin

-19.88

-8.36

-96.32

-17.09

Net profit margin

-573.56

-93.65

-212.51

-36.9

RoCE

1.91

12.89

-52.17

-5.73

RoNW

12.72

7.65

85.4

-18.84

RoA

13.78

36.09

-28.77

-3.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-84.08

-33.04

-112.68

-16.25

Book value per share

-205.29

-121.96

-88.96

23.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.31

-0.13

-0.48

P/B

-0.04

-0.08

-0.17

0.33

EV/EBIDTA

-4.38

-16.27

-3.11

-21.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.05

0.58

22.28

-24.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

679.75

368.63

229.23

361.83

Inventory days

181.81

89.72

71.64

91.24

Creditor days

-877.28

-479.43

-161.83

-347.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.08

0.09

2.82

0.53

Net debt / equity

0

-0.19

-1.56

4.97

Net debt / op. profit

0.06

-8.34

-2.67

-12.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.63

-84.13

-117.64

-102.43

Employee costs

-21.3

-10.13

-8.6

-12.54

Other costs

-27.82

-14.03

-73.08

-8.72

