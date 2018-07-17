Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.85
-34.53
29.09
-35.35
Op profit growth
20.53
-94.52
441.06
47.67
EBIT growth
0.19
-94.31
627.57
-10.61
Net profit growth
158.08
-71.14
643.38
-15.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-23.77
-8.31
-99.33
-23.7
EBIT margin
-19.88
-8.36
-96.32
-17.09
Net profit margin
-573.56
-93.65
-212.51
-36.9
RoCE
1.91
12.89
-52.17
-5.73
RoNW
12.72
7.65
85.4
-18.84
RoA
13.78
36.09
-28.77
-3.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-84.08
-33.04
-112.68
-16.25
Book value per share
-205.29
-121.96
-88.96
23.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.31
-0.13
-0.48
P/B
-0.04
-0.08
-0.17
0.33
EV/EBIDTA
-4.38
-16.27
-3.11
-21.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.05
0.58
22.28
-24.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
679.75
368.63
229.23
361.83
Inventory days
181.81
89.72
71.64
91.24
Creditor days
-877.28
-479.43
-161.83
-347.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.08
0.09
2.82
0.53
Net debt / equity
0
-0.19
-1.56
4.97
Net debt / op. profit
0.06
-8.34
-2.67
-12.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.63
-84.13
-117.64
-102.43
Employee costs
-21.3
-10.13
-8.6
-12.54
Other costs
-27.82
-14.03
-73.08
-8.72
