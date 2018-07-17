Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-226
-192.19
-461.87
-137.43
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.6
-1.16
-2.26
Tax paid
-0.07
-1.36
-110.16
35.92
Working capital
-604.8
-822.9
-259.4
60.14
Other operating items
Operating
-831.37
-1,017.06
-832.6
-43.63
Capital expenditure
0
-30.84
-0.5
91.04
Free cash flow
-831.36
-1,047.9
-833.1
47.41
Equity raised
-1,857.61
-1,466.19
84.37
196.9
Investing
0.03
0.09
-8.95
23.75
Financing
84.48
-680.07
128.98
279.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,604.46
-3,194.07
-628.7
547.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.