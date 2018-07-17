iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 17, 2018|02:45:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-226

-192.19

-461.87

-137.43

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.6

-1.16

-2.26

Tax paid

-0.07

-1.36

-110.16

35.92

Working capital

-604.8

-822.9

-259.4

60.14

Other operating items

Operating

-831.37

-1,017.06

-832.6

-43.63

Capital expenditure

0

-30.84

-0.5

91.04

Free cash flow

-831.36

-1,047.9

-833.1

47.41

Equity raised

-1,857.61

-1,466.19

84.37

196.9

Investing

0.03

0.09

-8.95

23.75

Financing

84.48

-680.07

128.98

279.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,604.46

-3,194.07

-628.7

547.87

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.