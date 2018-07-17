Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Management Discussions

Economic Outlook and Prospects

2016-2017 marked an another difficult year for the world economy, with growth lowering to 2.3 percent (from 2.7 percent). The year was characterised by stagnant global trade, subdued investment and heightened policy uncertainty. In the year gone by, there was deceleration of growth in advanced economies (1.6 percent, down from 2.1 percent, the previous year) and in the emerging and developing economies. Economic growth in both the US and Europe was at a lower level, compared to the previous year. Chinas growth continued to be slow, close to 7 percent, far below its earlier annual growth rates. Investments slowed down there due to overcapacity in nearly all sectors, resulting in sluggish industrial production. Weak investments and sluggish productivity affected many emerging markets and advanced economies, resulting in muted growth.

The IMF update for January, 2017 predicts likely pickup in economic activities in 2017 and 2018 after a lackluster out turn in 2016, especially in emerging markets and developing economies. Global growth for 2016 is estimated at 3.1 percent. For 2017 and 2018, growth is projected at 3.4 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

Since the onset of global financial crisis, global economy is still struggling to revive and grow at a healthy rate. A large number of political and economic disturbances have been witnessed over the past one year, from uprisings in the Middle East, economic turmoil in Euro Area and Brexit. Volatility in commodity prices and general uncertainty has impacted business environment across the globe and recovery pace in both mature and emerging markets. The crisis has produced a wide-ranging yet differentiated impact across the globe which includes economic slowdown and contraction in world trade.

Slowdown of global growth continues, creating an obstacle to fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Agenda of 2030. World gross product is projected to expand only by 2.4 percent in 2016, the same weak rate as in 2015. This reflects significant downward revisions in growth for several countries in Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Latin America and the Caribbean from the forecasts in December 2015. Persistent weakness in aggregate demand in developed countries continues to dampen global growth, while low commodity prices, mounting fiscal and current-account imbalances and policy austerity have further decreased the growth prospects of many export oriented countries. This weakened growth prospects have been further aggravated by severe weather-related shocks, political challenges and large capital outflows in many developing regions.

Downside risks to the global economy remain elevated against the backdrop of weak demand, low investment, low commodity prices and financial market turbulences. Divergent global inflationary pressures have prompted pro-cyclical monetary tightening in several developing countries, in contrast to additional monetary easing in the euro area and Japan, and delays in interest-rate rises by the United States Federal Reserve. Increased divergence in global interest rates may intensify capital flow volatility and exchange-rate pressures in developing countries. Greater policy coordination among countries can lower the impact of negative spill over effects from policy misalignment and contain financial market volatility. There is also need for reducing dependency on monetary policy by exploring available fiscal space and additional policy measures to enhance global growth.

Overview of Indian Economy

In the backdrop of global slowdown and lower world demand, India witnessed steady growth momentum in comparison to other developing world economies.

According to the Projection by IMF for India in its World Economic Outlook (WEO), October 2016, Indias GDP will continue to expand at the fastest pace among major economies, with growth forecast at 7.6 percent in 2016-2017. As per UN in its World Economic Situation and Prospect (WESP) report, Indias economy is slowly gaining momentum, with an expected GDP growth of 7.3 and 7.5 percent in 2016 and 2017, respectively. According to OECD Interim Economic Outlook, September 2016, Indias projected GDP growth is 7.4 percent for 2016 and 7.5 percent for 2017. Various reforms are expected to ease domestic supply bottlenecks and increase productivity. Infrastructure spending should improve the business environment and attract FDI. The "Make in India" initiative can support Indias manufacturing sector, backed by boosting domestic demand and further regulatory reforms. Moderate inflation and a civil service pay hike should enhance real incomes and consumption, helped by good harvests after favourable monsoon. A benefit of ‘demonetization in the medium run may ease liquidity in the banking system, leading to lower lending rates and boost economic activity (World Bank, Global Economic Prospects, January 2017).

The growth momentum should rise, driven by the Governments policy initiatives in areas such as taxation (GST), foreign direct investment (FDI), and the ease of doing business, among others Other major factors helping India stay as a bright spot in the global economic landscape include the lower global oil price, with positive impact on the countrys import bill, a well-regulated monetary policy by the Reserve Bank to stabilise prices, and improving fiscal condition. The Governments endeavour to drive a bigger as well as a cleaner GDP is expected to augur well for the economy in the medium and long terms.

The growth recovery has primarily happened due to discretionary spending, public investment and FDI reforms. The introduction of GST and higher outlays in the Budget 2017 are expected to drive growth as well.

According to the Global Competitiveness Report 2016-2017 of the World Economic Forum, despite unorthodox monetary policy, global GDP growth has fallen from levels of 4.4 percentt in 2010 to 2.5 percent in 2015. India leads the group of South Asian economies, climbed back up the rankings to 39th in this edition of the Report, from 48th in 2007-2008. Indias competitiveness has improved across the board, in particular in goods market efficiency, business sophistication, and innovation. Health and basic education improved throughout the decade. Improvement in infrastructure, by contrast, was small and faltering during most of the period, but picked up after 2014 when the government increased public investment and sped up approval procedures to attract private resources. Macroeconomic conditions followed a similar path, as India managed only in recent years-thanks also to the drop in commodity prices to keep inflation below the target of 5 percentt while rebalancing its current account and decreasing public deficit.

Two most significant improvements are in the areas of infrastructure and in health and primary education. For example, India almost halved its rate of infant mortality.

Structural issues such as energy shortages, low participation of women in the labour force and lack of infrastructure remain major regional hurdles.

Inflation is projected to remain relatively low, reflecting subdued commodity prices and lower pressures from supply-side bottlenecks. This has increased monetary policy space, with prospects for further easing in India. Overall, the positive outlook will enable further gradual progress on poverty reduction. The regional prospects are contingent on robust growth in India. Despite some delays in domestic policy reforms and enduring fragilities in the banking system, investment demand is supported by the monetary easing cycle, rising FDI, and government efforts towards infrastructure investments and public-private partnerships. According to latest WTO estimates, world trade will grow more slowly than expected in 2016, expanding by just 1.7 percent, well below the April forecast of 2.8 percent. The forecast for 2017 has also been revised, with trade now expected to grow between 1.8 percent and 3.1 percent, down from 3.6 percent previously. With expected global GDP growth of 2.2 percent in 2016, this year would mark the slowest pace of trade and output growth since the financial crisis of 2009.

India, buoyed by low oil prices, remained the fastest growing major economy in the world (growth estimated at 7.1 percent). For the Indian economy, 2016-2017 was marginally better than the previous year. The first eight months of the fiscal saw momentum picking up on the growth front. However, as demonetisation lowered aggregate demand, gross value added growth, earlier estimated to touch 7.6 percent, was revised to 7.1 percent for 2016-2017.

Capex in core sectors continued to be low as many private sector companies have excessive borrowings on their balance sheets and the banking sector is saddled with large NPAs. This has affected both steel and power sectors. Low capacity utilisation in the cement sector and surplus power generation delayed new capex in these sectors. However, capex in consumer oriented industries registered faster growth, with both foreign entities and domestic companies initiating the setting up of new capacities.

The energy sector, the world over including India, is in a state of flux with several factors contributing to the disruption of familiar patterns. Oil and gas prices remained low, eroding the arbitrage for biomass based projects. Solar PV prices have crashed, both in terms of project cost and per kWh costs, providing stimulus for a shift to renewable energy. This development has also dampened the prospects of investments in coal based power plants. Further, the recently announced National Electricity Policy doesnt envisage any new ordering of coal based power plants during the period, 2017-2022. These will have far-reaching significance for the companys business segments.

The various Business Segments of interest areas of your company are listed below:-

MINERAL

India currently produces around 89 minerals under different groups, with fuel minerals, metallic minerals, non-metallic minerals, atomic minerals and minor minerals. The country has immense potential for mining resources and reserves and is currently among the top ten global producers of many minerals.

The public sector contributes over 85 percent of the total value of mineral production. However, it is the avowed policy of the Government to withdraw from the non-strategic sectors and accordingly the public sector undertakings are being privatised in a phased manner. Public sector enterprises like the National Mineral Development Corporation, Kudremukh Iron Ore company, Steel Authority of India Limited and Orissa Mining Corporation dominate the iron ore sector. National Aluminium Company contributes about 35 percent bauxite mining and aluminium production. Hindustan Copper Limited predominates the copper ore mining sector. After cessation of economic operations in Bharat Gold Mines Limited since 2000, Hutti Gold Mines Limited (a Government of Karnataka undertaking), is the only undertaking engaged in the mining of gold. Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited and Andhra Pradesh Mining Development Corporation predominate the mining of rock phosphate and barytes respectively. In Private sector, Vedanta Resources is one of the main company who has taken over of government undertakings like Hindustan Zinc Limited and Bharat Aluminum Co. Limited and also have their own alumina refineries in Jharsuguda and Lanjhigarh.

NMDC - Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant:- Design, engineering, Supply, Erection , Commissioning and demonstration of Performance parameters for 1.89 MTPA capacity Iron Ore Slimes and fines Beneficiation plant complete with all auxiliary systems, water supply system and Fire fighting system at NMDCs Donimalai Plant in Bellary District , Karnataka. (Built by HDO)

HDO is predominantly active in the area of mineral beneficiation in Alumina, Uranium, Iron Ore, Coal, Zinc and Copper. The sector is at present under stress due to global meltdown in Metal prices. There are also severe restrictions from Indian Government on mining due to environmental concerns.

However the market conditions are slowly improving and the revival is expected very soon. There are several expansion plans in the mineral industry which are getting revived. Companies like NALCO, UTKAL, VENDANTA, NMDC and SAIL have declared their expansion plans and once the market is revived, HDO will have substantial opportunities in this segment.

FERTILIZER

The roll-out of comprehensive Urea Policy by the Government is expected to revive Public Sector urea plants at Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni. Energy efficiency improvement projects are being actively pursued in existing fertilizer units. major opportunities include revival of sick FCI and HFCL units, energy saving and capacity enhancement projects driven by New Urea Policy 2015 (NUP 2015). The fertiliser sector also is set for capacity expansion.

Countrys "urea production could reach record 25 million tonnes in the next financial year, at the same time, imports could also come down by 1.5 to 2 million tonnes with the help of policy initiatives like neem coating of urea and new urea policy.

India produces about 22 million tonnes of urea annually but has to import 7-8 million tonnes a year to meet the domestic demand.

The year also saw the central government approving revival of three closed urea plants and setting up of a new one at a cost of about Rs 22,500 crore. No new fertilizer plant has come up in the country in the last 15 years.

Indian Phosphatic Fertilizer market stood at nearly USD15 million during 2016 and is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 3.6 percent, exceeding USD 20 million by the end of 2026. Owing to the falling prices of phosphate inputs such as phosphoric acid, rock phosphate, etc., the demand for phosphatic fertilizers is increasing steadily in the country. In addition to this, the rising concerns and focus on the soil health is driving wide adoption of phosphatic fertilizers among the Indian farmers. Moreover, various initiatives by government such as Indias subsidy policy aimed at improving the purchasing power of fertilizers would escalate the overall consumption of phosphatic fertilizers in the country through 2026.

Indian Phosphatic Fertilizer market is controlled by these major players, namely– IFFCO, Coromandel International, GSFC Ltd., Paradeep Phosphate Ltd., Khaitan Chemicals & fertilizers, Indian Potash Ltd., KRIBHCO, HINDALCO, The Phosphate Company Limited and Rama Phosphates Limited among others.major Indian phosphatic fertilizers companies like KRIHBCO, Vendanta – Tuticorin, Paradeep Phosphates etc have expansion plans for 2017-2018 and augmentation of Phosphoric acid capacities.

HDO is predominant in the business of Phosphatic fertilizer and Phosphoric acid projects and enjoys leadership position in this segment should be well poised to explore the new opportunities in this field. HDO is also exploring strategic partners in place to take up Urea based fertilizer projects and expand business segment.

WATER AND EFFLUENT TREATMENT

Business Environment

The per capita water availability in the country is rapidly decreasing due to an increase in population and its consumption. The average annual per capita availability of water in India was 5177 cubic meters in 1915, which decreased to 1500 cubic meters as per the 2011 census. It was estimated that by 2015, the per capita availability would go down further to 1100 cubic meters.

The Government of India has plans to prevent the contamination of surface water bodies by stopping untreated wastewater flowing into these bodies. It also plans to adopt modern irrigation techniques so that the dependency on monsoon can be reduced.

Industries are planning to recycle and reuse their effluent by adopting advanced treatment technologies thereby reducing the consumption of fresh water requirement for their day to day processes.

Water Treatment : CIDCO 70 MLD : Designing, Providing, Construction, Erection and Commissioning of 70 MLD Capacity PLC operated Sewage treatment plant (STP) including O and M for 5 years to treat domestic raw sewage, including facilities for Sludge digestion, Sludge Dewatering, etc with our own design and SBR technology / Activated Sludge Technology. (Built by HDO).

Significant Initiatives

With huge opportunities in integrated water supply prospects, sewage and effluent treatment space, significant initiatives have been taken to ensure that water business of HDO to continue to remain competitive in terms of market share and remain as one of our core business segment.

Some of these initiatives needed :-

Foray into Specialized WTP and Desalination with technology partnerships.

Focus on Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) process along with combined effluent treatment packages in various states and industries across India

Focus on Upcoming medium to large scale STP tenders which will improve the quality of urban life.

Outlook

There are mega government policies to drive water infrastructure in India that include AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), Namami Gange, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development. In addition, large investments have been proposed by multi-lateral funding agencies for water supply and sewer projects to improve the urban quality of life. Desalination and Water Management projects are likely to fructify during the current year due to the prevailing water stress conditions in most parts of India. Mega lift irrigation projects have been proposed across major states along with proposals to connect rivers with 15,000 km of canals. To this effect the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) has been formulated with the vision of extending the coverage of irrigation ‘Har Khet ko pani and improving water use efficiency ‘More crop per drop in a focused manner with end to end solutions on source creation, distribution, management, field application and extension activities. The Government has already set in motion an integrated Ganga conservation plan-‘Namami Gange which envisages investments for sewage infrastructure across several urban habitations along the river. Stringent implementation of pollution norms is in place to encourage setting up of common effluent treatment plants. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is Indias most ambitious infrastructure programme aiming to develop new industrial cities as ‘Smart Cities and converging next generation technologies across infrastructure sectors. The programme envisages development of infrastructure linkages like power plants, assured water supply, high capacity transportation and logistics facilities.

HDO is one of the key player in water segment having successfully executed order in all the key areas such as Raw water treatment, Effluent water treatment, Sewage water treatment, Desalination plant, Reverse osmosis plant, Ultra filtration and DM Water supply. HDOL will be hugely benefitted with the growth potential in water segment.

OPAL-Dahej:- Design, engineering, Supply, Erection, Commissioning and demonstration of Performance parameters for Effluent Collection and Treatment system Package for Dahej Petrochemical Complex at Dahej, Gujarat. (Built by HDO).

NUCLEAR

NPCIL

With the formation of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited in 1987 as a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the aegis of Department of Atomic Energy in India, the nuclear power generation moved to the commercial domain. NPCIL is operating the atomic power stations and implementing the atomic power projects for generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India. At present, NPCIL operates 21 Nuclear Power Plants (20 NPPs owned by NPCIL and RAPS-1 (100MW) owned by DAE) with an installed capacity of 5780 MW. 1000 MW capacity (KKNPP-2) is in advanced stage of commissioning, 2800 MW capacity (KAPP-3 and 4 and RAPP-7 and 8) are under various stages of construction and 3400 MW capacity (KKNPP-3and 4 and GHAVP-1 and 2) is under launch for which administrative approval and Financial sanction from Government is available.

New Sites

The land acquisition is in advanced stage at Chutka site in Madhya Pradesh and Mahi Banswara site in Rajasthan. As regards Chutka, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R and R) package is announced. The public hearing was already held and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report is under review by MoEF&CC. In respect of Mahi Banswara, the work of identifying land for R&R colony has been commenced by the District Administration. Terms of Reference for carrying out EIA study has already been approved by MoEF&CC and first, second and third seasons environmental baseline monitoring at site has been completed and reports are under review. For Kaiga-5&6 site, the approval of Terms of Reference is awaited from MoEF & CC. NPCIL is continuing the process of land acquisition by interacting with respective State Governments to acquire land at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh and Mithi Virdi in Gujarat as per the provisions of RFCTLARR Act, 2013.

GOI has approved annual budget allocation of Rs 3000 crore for expansion of Indigenous Programme viz. Kudankulam 5 and 6 and PHWR projects. On foreign technology LWR project opportunities will be in the year 2018-2019.

The 16 PHWRS and LWRs (Light water reactor) are expected to cost $40 billion. The eight 700 MWe PHWRs would be built at Kaiga in Karnataka, Gorakhpur in Haryanas Fatehabad District, Banswada in Rajasthan, and Chutka?in Madhya Pradesh.

HDO is presently executing various projects worth Rs 300 Crores for NPCIL such as Field Instrumentation, Waste Management Package and several manufacturing orders for pressure vessels/columns and Heat exchangers.

Nuclear sector provides potential of executing various EPC packages in Electro-Mechanical, Piping, Waste treatment segments in the next 4–5 years for your company thereby providing immense business opportunities in services and equipment manufacturing for our factory.

IOCL- Paradip:- Residual Basic Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Fabrication, Inspection, Transportation, Storage, Construction, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Startup and Performance Guaranteetest run of DM water and Condensate Recovery System for Paradip refinery Project of M/S.Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Paradip, Orissa. (Built by HDO)

Manufacturing Business for HDO

Overview:

The Manufacturing business segment fabricates and integrates custom designed, engineered critical equipment and systems to core sector industries like Fertiliser, Refinery, Petrochemical, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Thermal and Nuclear Power applications. The business has a track record of executing large size and complex projects with capabilities that include in-house engineering, equipped fabrication facilities, an experienced project team and safe work culture. The manufacturing business segment caters to following market segments: ? Process Equipment Division

HDO has range of equipment and systems in field of solid Liquid separation which are used in all the major areas like Mineral, Chemical, Fertiliser, Pulp and Paper and Environment. These equipment are of proven design and working over several years. HDO gets repeat orders and also orders for spare parts. Pulp and paper Industry is gradually looking up and medium size mills will go for expansion. Companies like Ruchira Paper, Shreeyansh, etc have expansion/revamp plans offering business opportunities to HDO for process equipment orders.

? Pressure Vessels and Heat Exchanger Vessels (PVHE) :-

HDO is involved in manufacturing of large complex equipment such as hydro-processing reactors and high pressure heat exchangers, reaction columns, autoclaves, pressure vessels for process plants for Nuclear, Hydrocarbon and Oil and Gas Industries. Heavy manufacturing is undertaken at work centre located in Ahmedabad. Precision fabrication in stainless steel and titanium on process plant side is handled from this manufacturing facility. The domestic sectors in the fields of nuclear are expected to grow in coming years. ‘Make in India campaign is also likely to have positive impact on domestic manufacturing sector.

The Indian Public Sector refineries are embarking on upgrades to comply with BS-VI emission norms though the mode of execution is expected to evolve over the period. These refineries also have investment plans for integrating petrochemical projects along with refinery upgrades, which will offer business opportunities to Water and waste water opportunities as well as Process Equipment Business for factory. Thanks to Bharat VI requirements, refineries have initiated upgradation of their facilities and this augurs well for your companys business.

HDO is regularly supplying pressure vessels/columns and Heat exchangers to major Indian Refineries such as IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, CPCL, MRPL, ONGC, GAIL etc and enjoys good market share. HDO is also major suppliers of equipment to Nuclear and Fertilisers Industries and expect good opportunities in the coming years.

IOCL – Paradip:- Residual Basic Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Fabrication, Inspection, Transportation, Storage, Construction, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Startup and Performance Guaranteetest run of DM water and Condensate Recovery System for Paradip refinery Project of M/S.Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Paradip, Orissa. (Built by HDO).

HDO - Company Performance

Company continues to be beleaguered by the financial constraints in execution of the ongoing projects. Several of the key projects under execution are in final stage of completion and needs final push to successfully complete the projects. The completion of these key projects will help in establishing new credentials in sectors of Environmental, Nuclear and Mineral sectors. It will also help in reducing the bank liabilities by getting the various bank guarantees given on these projects released.

Several new prospects in Manufacturing, Environmental and Nuclear power, Water and Waste water sector are visible in near future and your company being one of the key player in these sectors should be largely benefitted.

Financial Review

The financial statements of the company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 ("Ind As"). The Company has prepared its financial statements up to the year ended March 31, 2016 in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in India including accounting standards read with Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 notified under Companies (Accounting Standards) Rule , 2006 ("Previous GAAP"). These are the Companys first Ind AS financial statements. The date of transition to Ind AS is April 01, 2015.

The following table sets forth the Income statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and previous financial year ended March 31, 2016. The components of expenses have been expressed as a percentage of total income for the period indicated.