BKM Industries Ltd Share Price

1.8
(2.27%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.8
  • Day's High1.84
  • 52 Wk High2.5
  • Prev. Close1.76
  • Day's Low1.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1.27
  • Turnover (lac)0.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.8
  • Div. Yield0
BKM Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

1.8

Prev. Close

1.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

1.84

Day's Low

1.8

52 Week's High

2.5

52 Week's Low

1.27

Book Value

2.74

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BKM Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

BKM Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BKM Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.54%

Non-Promoter- 4.73%

Institutions: 4.72%

Non-Institutions: 57.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BKM Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.78

62.33

118.42

99.75

Net Worth

40.33

68.88

124.97

106.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.74

153.38

122.92

102.65

yoy growth (%)

-97.56

24.78

19.73

-32.18

Raw materials

-2.7

-97.99

-66.27

-56.39

As % of sales

72.19

63.88

53.91

54.93

Employee costs

-3.01

-14.11

-15.83

-14.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-32.77

6.57

8.02

-3.4

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.5

-3.81

-4.34

Tax paid

4.4

-1.3

0.3

0.59

Working capital

-44.64

6.02

-2.88

-15.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.56

24.78

19.73

-32.18

Op profit growth

-270.4

14.98

129.8

70.04

EBIT growth

-255.71

4.27

217.99

239.23

Net profit growth

-642.69

-36.65

-339.01

-55.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0.93

0

3.75

45.1

185.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.93

0

3.75

45.1

185.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.05

4.95

2.34

2.56

BKM Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,152.05

38.8111,97295.730.19588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,109.15

52.8710,072.4849.430.99303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.3

40.558,504.0963.51.67357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,158.1

28.037,483.2272.080.52599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,298.35

04,079.6114.70.24392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BKM Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Jitendra Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BKM Industries Ltd

Summary

BKM Industries Limited (Formerly known Manaksia Industries Limited) was incorporated in March 25, 2011. The company is engaged in manufacture of packaging and other engineering products and marine business.
Company FAQs

What is the BKM Industries Ltd share price today?

The BKM Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of BKM Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BKM Industries Ltd is ₹11.80 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of BKM Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BKM Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.78 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BKM Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BKM Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BKM Industries Ltd is ₹1.27 and ₹2.5 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of BKM Industries Ltd?

BKM Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.57%, 3 Years at 10.06%, 1 Year at 16.13%, 6 Month at -2.70%, 3 Month at 29.50% and 1 Month at 17.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BKM Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BKM Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.54 %
Institutions - 4.72 %
Public - 57.74 %

