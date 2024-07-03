SectorPackaging
Open₹1.8
Prev. Close₹1.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹1.84
Day's Low₹1.8
52 Week's High₹2.5
52 Week's Low₹1.27
Book Value₹2.74
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.78
62.33
118.42
99.75
Net Worth
40.33
68.88
124.97
106.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.74
153.38
122.92
102.65
yoy growth (%)
-97.56
24.78
19.73
-32.18
Raw materials
-2.7
-97.99
-66.27
-56.39
As % of sales
72.19
63.88
53.91
54.93
Employee costs
-3.01
-14.11
-15.83
-14.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-32.77
6.57
8.02
-3.4
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.5
-3.81
-4.34
Tax paid
4.4
-1.3
0.3
0.59
Working capital
-44.64
6.02
-2.88
-15.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.56
24.78
19.73
-32.18
Op profit growth
-270.4
14.98
129.8
70.04
EBIT growth
-255.71
4.27
217.99
239.23
Net profit growth
-642.69
-36.65
-339.01
-55.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0.93
0
3.75
45.1
185.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.93
0
3.75
45.1
185.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.05
4.95
2.34
2.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,152.05
|38.81
|11,972
|95.73
|0.19
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,109.15
|52.87
|10,072.48
|49.43
|0.99
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.3
|40.55
|8,504.09
|63.5
|1.67
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,158.1
|28.03
|7,483.22
|72.08
|0.52
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,298.35
|0
|4,079.61
|14.7
|0.24
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Jitendra Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BKM Industries Ltd
Summary
BKM Industries Limited (Formerly known Manaksia Industries Limited) was incorporated in March 25, 2011. The company is engaged in manufacture of packaging and other engineering products and marine business.
Read More
The BKM Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BKM Industries Ltd is ₹11.80 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of BKM Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.78 as of 25 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BKM Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BKM Industries Ltd is ₹1.27 and ₹2.5 as of 25 Nov ‘24
BKM Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.57%, 3 Years at 10.06%, 1 Year at 16.13%, 6 Month at -2.70%, 3 Month at 29.50% and 1 Month at 17.65%.
