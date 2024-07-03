iifl-logo-icon 1
BKM Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

1.8
(2.27%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.04

0.02

0.93

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.04

0.02

0.93

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.59

0

0.07

0

0.03

Total Income

1.63

0.02

1

0

0.03

Total Expenditure

6.46

0.52

0.55

0.44

0.32

PBIDT

-4.83

-0.5

0.45

-0.44

-0.29

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-4.83

-0.5

0.45

-0.44

-0.29

Depreciation

0.2

0.22

1.73

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.22

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.03

-0.71

-1.06

-0.44

-0.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.03

-0.71

-1.06

-0.44

-0.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.03

-0.71

-1.06

-0.44

-0.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-40.75

-5.78

-8.55

-3.58

-0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

6.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12,075

-2,500

48.38

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-12,075

-2,500

48.38

0

0

PATM(%)

-12,575

-3,550

-113.97

0

0

