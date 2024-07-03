BKM Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.04
0.02
0.93
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0.02
0.93
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.59
0
0.07
0
0.03
Total Income
1.63
0.02
1
0
0.03
Total Expenditure
6.46
0.52
0.55
0.44
0.32
PBIDT
-4.83
-0.5
0.45
-0.44
-0.29
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-4.83
-0.5
0.45
-0.44
-0.29
Depreciation
0.2
0.22
1.73
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.22
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.03
-0.71
-1.06
-0.44
-0.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.03
-0.71
-1.06
-0.44
-0.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.03
-0.71
-1.06
-0.44
-0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-40.75
-5.78
-8.55
-3.58
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
6.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12,075
-2,500
48.38
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-12,075
-2,500
48.38
0
0
PATM(%)
-12,575
-3,550
-113.97
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.