BKM Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.78
62.33
118.42
99.75
Net Worth
40.33
68.88
124.97
106.3
Minority Interest
Debt
130.4
127.77
89.01
83.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.96
10.18
13.14
5.76
Total Liabilities
179.69
206.83
227.12
195.7
Fixed Assets
52.84
55.87
56.11
35.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.2
43.2
43.19
42.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.02
3.86
4.51
4.89
Networking Capital
75.1
101.56
121.07
112.02
Inventories
21.93
24.18
56.84
57.08
Inventory Days
2,140.22
135.26
169.49
Sundry Debtors
50.24
67.23
50.54
38.25
Debtor Days
4,903.1
120.27
113.57
Other Current Assets
23.72
24.92
29.17
30.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.41
-0.11
-3.37
-2.95
Creditor Days
40.01
8.01
8.75
Other Current Liabilities
-20.38
-14.66
-12.11
-10.48
Cash
1.53
2.34
2.24
0.9
Total Assets
179.69
206.83
227.12
195.7
