BKM Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-32.77
6.57
8.02
-3.4
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.5
-3.81
-4.34
Tax paid
4.4
-1.3
0.3
0.59
Working capital
-44.64
6.02
-2.88
-15.11
Other operating items
Operating
-76.41
7.79
1.62
-22.26
Capital expenditure
0.04
26.29
-3.42
0.75
Free cash flow
-76.37
34.09
-1.8
-21.51
Equity raised
180.8
214.21
186.44
194.36
Investing
0.01
0.82
9.98
0
Financing
58.77
20.63
32.74
8.42
Dividends paid
0
1.31
1.31
0
Net in cash
163.21
271.06
228.66
181.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.