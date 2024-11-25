iifl-logo-icon 1
BKM Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.8
(2.27%)
Nov 25, 2024

BKM Industries FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-32.77

6.57

8.02

-3.4

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.5

-3.81

-4.34

Tax paid

4.4

-1.3

0.3

0.59

Working capital

-44.64

6.02

-2.88

-15.11

Other operating items

Operating

-76.41

7.79

1.62

-22.26

Capital expenditure

0.04

26.29

-3.42

0.75

Free cash flow

-76.37

34.09

-1.8

-21.51

Equity raised

180.8

214.21

186.44

194.36

Investing

0.01

0.82

9.98

0

Financing

58.77

20.63

32.74

8.42

Dividends paid

0

1.31

1.31

0

Net in cash

163.21

271.06

228.66

181.26

