Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.74
153.38
122.92
102.65
yoy growth (%)
-97.56
24.78
19.73
-32.18
Raw materials
-2.7
-97.99
-66.27
-56.39
As % of sales
72.19
63.88
53.91
54.93
Employee costs
-3.01
-14.11
-15.83
-14.59
As % of sales
80.48
9.19
12.87
14.21
Other costs
-26.93
-24.32
-26.07
-25.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
720.05
15.85
21.2
24.59
Operating profit
-28.9
16.96
14.75
6.41
OPM
-772.72
11.05
11.99
6.25
Depreciation
-3.4
-3.5
-3.81
-4.34
Interest expense
-5.41
-11
-8.83
-8.69
Other income
4.94
4.11
5.91
3.22
Profit before tax
-32.77
6.57
8.02
-3.4
Taxes
4.4
-1.3
0.3
0.59
Tax rate
-13.42
-19.78
3.74
-17.35
Minorities and other
-0.23
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-28.6
5.27
8.32
-2.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.67
Net profit
-28.6
5.27
8.32
-3.48
yoy growth (%)
-642.69
-36.65
-339.01
-55.05
NPM
-764.7
3.43
6.76
-3.39
