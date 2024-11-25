iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BKM Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.8
(2.27%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BKM Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.74

153.38

122.92

102.65

yoy growth (%)

-97.56

24.78

19.73

-32.18

Raw materials

-2.7

-97.99

-66.27

-56.39

As % of sales

72.19

63.88

53.91

54.93

Employee costs

-3.01

-14.11

-15.83

-14.59

As % of sales

80.48

9.19

12.87

14.21

Other costs

-26.93

-24.32

-26.07

-25.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

720.05

15.85

21.2

24.59

Operating profit

-28.9

16.96

14.75

6.41

OPM

-772.72

11.05

11.99

6.25

Depreciation

-3.4

-3.5

-3.81

-4.34

Interest expense

-5.41

-11

-8.83

-8.69

Other income

4.94

4.11

5.91

3.22

Profit before tax

-32.77

6.57

8.02

-3.4

Taxes

4.4

-1.3

0.3

0.59

Tax rate

-13.42

-19.78

3.74

-17.35

Minorities and other

-0.23

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-28.6

5.27

8.32

-2.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.67

Net profit

-28.6

5.27

8.32

-3.48

yoy growth (%)

-642.69

-36.65

-339.01

-55.05

NPM

-764.7

3.43

6.76

-3.39

BKM Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BKM Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.