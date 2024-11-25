Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.97
23.48
-14.78
-28.29
Op profit growth
-213.14
-28.65
-5.15
-1.04
EBIT growth
-214.77
-35.54
35.27
90.15
Net profit growth
-342.08
-58.74
52.91
262.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-778.13
13.92
24.1
21.66
EBIT margin
-745.86
13.16
25.21
15.88
Net profit margin
-779.2
6.51
19.51
10.87
RoCE
-8.63
7.61
13.44
10.81
RoNW
-3.77
1.35
3.71
2.76
RoA
-2.25
0.94
2.6
1.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
1.84
4.47
2.92
Dividend per share
0
0.2
0.2
0
Cash EPS
-5.02
1.23
3.86
0.66
Book value per share
23.26
35.72
32.17
27.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
14.56
5.93
1
P/CEPS
-0.08
21.7
6.86
4.39
P/B
0.01
0.75
0.82
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
-6.06
9.25
6.14
2.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
10.85
4.47
0
Tax payout
-13.17
-9.72
1.03
3.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,823.35
125.13
145.16
127.3
Inventory days
4,396.54
124.03
144.51
121.26
Creditor days
-574.76
-114.24
-227.9
-251.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.16
-2.21
-4.27
-3.19
Net debt / equity
0.94
0.37
0.39
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
-4.94
3.36
2.27
1.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.6
-64.52
-47.21
-51.93
Employee costs
-80.8
-7.96
-10.93
-9.93
Other costs
-723.73
-13.58
-17.73
-16.47
