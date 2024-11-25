iifl-logo-icon 1
BKM Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1.8
(2.27%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR BKM Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.97

23.48

-14.78

-28.29

Op profit growth

-213.14

-28.65

-5.15

-1.04

EBIT growth

-214.77

-35.54

35.27

90.15

Net profit growth

-342.08

-58.74

52.91

262.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-778.13

13.92

24.1

21.66

EBIT margin

-745.86

13.16

25.21

15.88

Net profit margin

-779.2

6.51

19.51

10.87

RoCE

-8.63

7.61

13.44

10.81

RoNW

-3.77

1.35

3.71

2.76

RoA

-2.25

0.94

2.6

1.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

1.84

4.47

2.92

Dividend per share

0

0.2

0.2

0

Cash EPS

-5.02

1.23

3.86

0.66

Book value per share

23.26

35.72

32.17

27.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

14.56

5.93

1

P/CEPS

-0.08

21.7

6.86

4.39

P/B

0.01

0.75

0.82

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

-6.06

9.25

6.14

2.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

10.85

4.47

0

Tax payout

-13.17

-9.72

1.03

3.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,823.35

125.13

145.16

127.3

Inventory days

4,396.54

124.03

144.51

121.26

Creditor days

-574.76

-114.24

-227.9

-251.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.16

-2.21

-4.27

-3.19

Net debt / equity

0.94

0.37

0.39

0.38

Net debt / op. profit

-4.94

3.36

2.27

1.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.6

-64.52

-47.21

-51.93

Employee costs

-80.8

-7.96

-10.93

-9.93

Other costs

-723.73

-13.58

-17.73

-16.47

