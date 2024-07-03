iifl-logo-icon 1
BKM Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.8
(2.27%)
Nov 25, 2024

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

0.01

3.11

38.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.01

3.11

38.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.03

-1.89

0.76

2.19

Total Income

0.07

0.03

-1.88

3.87

40.8

Total Expenditure

1.06

0.75

3.91

20.29

53.38

PBIDT

-0.99

-0.72

-5.79

-16.42

-12.58

Interest

0

0

2.19

4.53

10.75

PBDT

-0.99

-0.72

-7.98

-20.95

-23.33

Depreciation

0

0

2.65

2.89

3.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.42

-0.36

-1.51

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.99

-0.72

-10.21

-23.48

-24.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.99

-0.72

-10.21

-23.48

-24.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.99

-0.72

-10.21

-23.48

-24.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.15

-0.11

-1.56

-3.58

-3.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-57,900

-527.97

-32.58

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-79,800

-673.63

-60.42

PATM(%)

0

0

-1,02,100

-754.98

-64.43

