BKM Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
0.01
3.11
38.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.01
3.11
38.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.03
-1.89
0.76
2.19
Total Income
0.07
0.03
-1.88
3.87
40.8
Total Expenditure
1.06
0.75
3.91
20.29
53.38
PBIDT
-0.99
-0.72
-5.79
-16.42
-12.58
Interest
0
0
2.19
4.53
10.75
PBDT
-0.99
-0.72
-7.98
-20.95
-23.33
Depreciation
0
0
2.65
2.89
3.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.42
-0.36
-1.51
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.99
-0.72
-10.21
-23.48
-24.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.99
-0.72
-10.21
-23.48
-24.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.99
-0.72
-10.21
-23.48
-24.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.15
-0.11
-1.56
-3.58
-3.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-57,900
-527.97
-32.58
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-79,800
-673.63
-60.42
PATM(%)
0
0
-1,02,100
-754.98
-64.43
