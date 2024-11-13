iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BKM Industries Ltd Board Meeting

1.8
(2.27%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

BKM Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 for approval of Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September 2023 & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 as per the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd April, 2024 Un-Audited quarterly standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter & six months ended 30th September, 2023. Un-Audited Consolidated finacial results for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd March, 2024
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

BKM Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BKM Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.