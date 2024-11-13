|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 for approval of Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September 2023 & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 as per the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd April, 2024 Un-Audited quarterly standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter & six months ended 30th September, 2023. Un-Audited Consolidated finacial results for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd March, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|BKM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
