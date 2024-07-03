Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹489
Prev. Close₹471.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.11
Day's High₹498.95
Day's Low₹460
52 Week's High₹1,479.95
52 Week's Low₹443
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)502.19
P/E12.2
EPS38.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
10.67
10.67
10.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
288.24
215.25
170.34
135.08
Net Worth
298.91
225.92
181.01
145.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.27
50.67
53.88
44.73
yoy growth (%)
11.04
-5.95
20.46
6.53
Raw materials
-12.81
-10.05
-9.44
-7.51
As % of sales
22.76
19.84
17.52
16.79
Employee costs
-3.44
-3.68
-3.72
-3.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
29.04
18.7
25.46
17.65
Depreciation
-3.36
-2.98
-3.16
-2.83
Tax paid
-5.21
-4.51
-5.58
-5.81
Working capital
2
5.04
-2.02
0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.04
-5.95
20.46
6.53
Op profit growth
13.72
-11.05
22.05
11.51
EBIT growth
55
-27.47
43.79
-6.38
Net profit growth
67.81
-28.6
67.84
-15.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
103.45
88.62
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
103.45
88.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
44.81
16.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman, MD & CEO
Ajayprakash Kanoria
Whole-time Director
Alka Ajayprakash Kanoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mahesh Mor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravindra Loiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
P C Ramchandran.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Limited was originally incorporated on July 27, 1995, as Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2015, issued by the RoC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of cutting tools and also power generation through its wind mills in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The Company was incorporated with the main object to take over the business of a proprietorship concern carrying on business in the name of Emkay Tools. The Promoter, Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF was the proprietor of Emkay Tools since which was carrying on business of manufacturing of various types of machine tools. Thereafter, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 1996 entered between Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF, the then proprietor of Emkay Tools, and Company, the Company took over Emkay Tools, proprietary concern with effect from April 01, 1996. Earlier, the manufacturing of taps was undertaken by Company using machines with conventional technology. Eventually, with technological advancements in the industry, it upgraded machines and equipments to state-of-the-art technology that are used by manufacturers the world over. This latest technology is used throughout the manufacturing process for all applications for improve
The Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹470.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd is ₹502.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd is 12.2 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd is ₹443 and ₹1479.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.84%, 3 Years at 24.10%, 1 Year at -28.15%, 6 Month at -52.34%, 3 Month at -49.26% and 1 Month at -61.69%.
