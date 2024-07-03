Summary

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Limited was originally incorporated on July 27, 1995, as Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2015, issued by the RoC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of cutting tools and also power generation through its wind mills in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The Company was incorporated with the main object to take over the business of a proprietorship concern carrying on business in the name of Emkay Tools. The Promoter, Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF was the proprietor of Emkay Tools since which was carrying on business of manufacturing of various types of machine tools. Thereafter, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 1996 entered between Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF, the then proprietor of Emkay Tools, and Company, the Company took over Emkay Tools, proprietary concern with effect from April 01, 1996. Earlier, the manufacturing of taps was undertaken by Company using machines with conventional technology. Eventually, with technological advancements in the industry, it upgraded machines and equipments to state-of-the-art technology that are used by manufacturers the world over. This latest technology is used throughout the manufacturing process for all applications for improve

Read More