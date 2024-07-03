iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd Share Price

470.6
(-0.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open489
  • Day's High498.95
  • 52 Wk High1,479.95
  • Prev. Close471.85
  • Day's Low460
  • 52 Wk Low 443
  • Turnover (lac)38.11
  • P/E12.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS38.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)502.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

489

Prev. Close

471.85

Turnover(Lac.)

38.11

Day's High

498.95

Day's Low

460

52 Week's High

1,479.95

52 Week's Low

443

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

502.19

P/E

12.2

EPS

38.69

Divi. Yield

0

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd Corporate Action

27 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.67

10.67

10.67

10.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

288.24

215.25

170.34

135.08

Net Worth

298.91

225.92

181.01

145.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.27

50.67

53.88

44.73

yoy growth (%)

11.04

-5.95

20.46

6.53

Raw materials

-12.81

-10.05

-9.44

-7.51

As % of sales

22.76

19.84

17.52

16.79

Employee costs

-3.44

-3.68

-3.72

-3.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

29.04

18.7

25.46

17.65

Depreciation

-3.36

-2.98

-3.16

-2.83

Tax paid

-5.21

-4.51

-5.58

-5.81

Working capital

2

5.04

-2.02

0.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.04

-5.95

20.46

6.53

Op profit growth

13.72

-11.05

22.05

11.51

EBIT growth

55

-27.47

43.79

-6.38

Net profit growth

67.81

-28.6

67.84

-15.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

103.45

88.62

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

103.45

88.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

44.81

16.42

View Annually Results

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman, MD & CEO

Ajayprakash Kanoria

Whole-time Director

Alka Ajayprakash Kanoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mahesh Mor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravindra Loiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

P C Ramchandran.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd

Summary

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Limited was originally incorporated on July 27, 1995, as Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2015, issued by the RoC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of cutting tools and also power generation through its wind mills in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The Company was incorporated with the main object to take over the business of a proprietorship concern carrying on business in the name of Emkay Tools. The Promoter, Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF was the proprietor of Emkay Tools since which was carrying on business of manufacturing of various types of machine tools. Thereafter, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 1996 entered between Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF, the then proprietor of Emkay Tools, and Company, the Company took over Emkay Tools, proprietary concern with effect from April 01, 1996. Earlier, the manufacturing of taps was undertaken by Company using machines with conventional technology. Eventually, with technological advancements in the industry, it upgraded machines and equipments to state-of-the-art technology that are used by manufacturers the world over. This latest technology is used throughout the manufacturing process for all applications for improve
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd share price today?

The Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹470.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd is ₹502.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd is 12.2 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd is ₹443 and ₹1479.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd?

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.84%, 3 Years at 24.10%, 1 Year at -28.15%, 6 Month at -52.34%, 3 Month at -49.26% and 1 Month at -61.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.