Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

472.65
(0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.27

50.67

53.88

44.73

yoy growth (%)

11.04

-5.95

20.46

6.53

Raw materials

-12.81

-10.05

-9.44

-7.51

As % of sales

22.76

19.84

17.52

16.79

Employee costs

-3.44

-3.68

-3.72

-3.13

As % of sales

6.12

7.27

6.9

7

Other costs

-16.91

-16.62

-17.88

-15.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.06

32.8

33.19

34.38

Operating profit

23.09

20.31

22.83

18.7

OPM

41.04

40.07

42.37

41.82

Depreciation

-3.36

-2.98

-3.16

-2.83

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.05

-0.4

-0.33

Other income

9.36

1.44

6.2

2.12

Profit before tax

29.04

18.7

25.46

17.65

Taxes

-5.21

-4.51

-5.58

-5.81

Tax rate

-17.96

-24.1

-21.91

-32.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

23.82

14.19

19.88

11.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

23.82

14.19

19.88

11.84

yoy growth (%)

67.81

-28.6

67.84

-15.64

NPM

42.34

28.01

36.9

26.49

