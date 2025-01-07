Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.27
50.67
53.88
44.73
yoy growth (%)
11.04
-5.95
20.46
6.53
Raw materials
-12.81
-10.05
-9.44
-7.51
As % of sales
22.76
19.84
17.52
16.79
Employee costs
-3.44
-3.68
-3.72
-3.13
As % of sales
6.12
7.27
6.9
7
Other costs
-16.91
-16.62
-17.88
-15.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.06
32.8
33.19
34.38
Operating profit
23.09
20.31
22.83
18.7
OPM
41.04
40.07
42.37
41.82
Depreciation
-3.36
-2.98
-3.16
-2.83
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.05
-0.4
-0.33
Other income
9.36
1.44
6.2
2.12
Profit before tax
29.04
18.7
25.46
17.65
Taxes
-5.21
-4.51
-5.58
-5.81
Tax rate
-17.96
-24.1
-21.91
-32.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
23.82
14.19
19.88
11.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
23.82
14.19
19.88
11.84
yoy growth (%)
67.81
-28.6
67.84
-15.64
NPM
42.34
28.01
36.9
26.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.