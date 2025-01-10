Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
10.67
10.67
10.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
288.24
215.25
170.34
135.08
Net Worth
298.91
225.92
181.01
145.75
Minority Interest
Debt
6.48
5.73
3.27
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.87
0.91
0.91
1.1
Total Liabilities
306.26
232.56
185.19
146.85
Fixed Assets
13.85
16.45
19.03
19.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
254.75
187.47
144.1
98.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.04
0
0.23
Networking Capital
33.62
27.32
20.81
28.03
Inventories
16.37
17.06
10.48
6.17
Inventory Days
40.01
Sundry Debtors
23.79
19.64
17.4
18.05
Debtor Days
117.07
Other Current Assets
24.93
14.94
11.19
16
Sundry Creditors
-4.26
-5.12
-3.94
-2.7
Creditor Days
17.51
Other Current Liabilities
-27.21
-19.2
-14.32
-9.49
Cash
3.75
1.29
1.24
0.81
Total Assets
306.26
232.57
185.18
146.86
