Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 04, 2024. Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 04, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)