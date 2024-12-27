|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|EMKAY TAPS AND CUTTING TOOLS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 27-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited held today i.e. November 05, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-27&8-27 /1, M.I.D.C. Hingna, Industrial Estate, Nagpur-440016, Meeting started at 11:00 a.m. and ended at 01:59 p.m (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|1. TO TAKE NOTE OF THE RESIGNATION OF MR.SUMIT GAIDHANE INTERNAL AUDITOR2.. TO CONSIDER AND APPOINT MR.PRAKASH TIWARI AS INTERNAL AUDITOR Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Respected Madam/ Sir,We would like to inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company interalia, to call 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
