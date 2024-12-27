iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd Board Meeting

420.25
(-3.82%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:32:54 AM

Emkay Taps & Cut CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
EMKAY TAPS AND CUTTING TOOLS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 27-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited held today i.e. November 05, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-27&8-27 /1, M.I.D.C. Hingna, Industrial Estate, Nagpur-440016, Meeting started at 11:00 a.m. and ended at 01:59 p.m (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
1. TO TAKE NOTE OF THE RESIGNATION OF MR.SUMIT GAIDHANE INTERNAL AUDITOR2.. TO CONSIDER AND APPOINT MR.PRAKASH TIWARI AS INTERNAL AUDITOR Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Respected Madam/ Sir,We would like to inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company interalia, to call 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Emkay Taps & Cut: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.