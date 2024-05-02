|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Mar 2024
|2 May 2024
|Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Court Convened General Meeting to be held on May 02, 2024. Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Court Convened General Meeting held on May 02, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
