Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd Summary

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Limited was originally incorporated on July 27, 1995, as Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2015, issued by the RoC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of cutting tools and also power generation through its wind mills in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The Company was incorporated with the main object to take over the business of a proprietorship concern carrying on business in the name of Emkay Tools. The Promoter, Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF was the proprietor of Emkay Tools since which was carrying on business of manufacturing of various types of machine tools. Thereafter, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 1996 entered between Ajayprakash Kanoria HUF, the then proprietor of Emkay Tools, and Company, the Company took over Emkay Tools, proprietary concern with effect from April 01, 1996. Earlier, the manufacturing of taps was undertaken by Company using machines with conventional technology. Eventually, with technological advancements in the industry, it upgraded machines and equipments to state-of-the-art technology that are used by manufacturers the world over. This latest technology is used throughout the manufacturing process for all applications for improved processes like Center less Grinding, Flute Grinding, Thread Grinding, Chamfer Grinding etc.In line with these developments, it became necessary to come-up with suitable taps by making changes in the geometries and also raw material for taps. Thus, our Company is now having different designs for various types of taps for different materials.In 2008, 1 unit of Wind Turbine Generator having a capacity of 1.25 MW at Shivapura Kavalu Village, Belur Taluka, in Karnataka was commissioned by the Company.In 2009, the Company installed CNC Machines imported from USA and Germany.In 2010, 2 units of Wind Turbine Generators having a capacity of 1.6 MW (800 KW each) at Kita & Ugawa District, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan was commissioned by the Company.Presently, the Company has set up 3 (three) Wind mill units for generating electricity through wind energy. It has added the latest CNC Thread Grinding and Flute Grinding machines for manufacturing High Performance Taps, and are fully geared up for future these latest machines ensure that the quality of taps is consistent to the last piece throughout the entire batch.The Company has come out with a Public Issue of 4,71,200 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.